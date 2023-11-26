Bayelsa community protests military invasion

..Urges FG, States to check pipeline surveillance firm

Story by Elizabeth Vincent,yenagoa

Igbomotoru community in the Bomo Clan of Southern Ijaw local government area of Bayelsa State, on Sunday, protested the invasion of the riverine community by military gunboats.

The community chiefs, women and youths, in several videos posted online, claimed that the invasion was allegedly at the instance of the All Progressives Congress (APC) deputy governorship candidate in the November 11 election in the state, Chief Joshua MacIver.

They also alleged that MacIver masterminded the invasion to oppress them and also install one Friday Jonathan, who had been rejected as paramount ruler of the community.

The community equally claimed that the APC chieftain was using his links with a pipeline surveillance firm in the Niger Delta region, Tantita Security Services Limited, to cause mayhem in the community.

They vowed to resist any attempt to impose an “unwanted stooge” as paramount ruler of the community.

A man, who claimed to be the deputy paramount ruler of the community, in the video, said the town had been peaceful and called on the federal and state governments to check the activities of Tantita and MacIver.

He also alleged that MacIver was planning to bring back somebody from another community to be forcefully installed as the Igbomotoru ruler.

An old woman, who also spoke in Izon language in the video, said the community was peaceful and warned against attempts to cause mayhem in the area.

She said they would resist the plot to impose any ruler on the community.

Caretaker committee chairman of the Southern Ijaw council area, Mr. Lucky Okodeh, had raised similar security concerns over the operations of Tantita in the area.

The council chairman accused the firm of security breach, including the destruction of lives and property.

He said staff of the company in September, while patrolling the rivers in gunboats, invaded Okpotuwari, a community in the area, where it allegedly caused mayhem, fear, and destruction of lives and property.

According to Okodeh, he and his team had to intervene to restore peace in the community.

He requested for a thorough investigation to address the alleged security breach perpetrated by the company’s operatives and bring the perpetrators to book.

“Elections have come and gone, and I have a mandate to protect lives and property in Southern Ijaw LGA, and as such politicians plotting political vendetta should be reminded that nobody, no matter how highly placed, will be allowed to toy with the peace existing in the LGA.

“We call once again for the security agencies to act swiftly and diligently to protect the lives and property in Southern Ijaw,” he said.