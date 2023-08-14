Bayelsa Assembly Condemns Police Invasion Of Opu-Nembe Community

The Bayelsa State House of Assembly, on Monday, passed a resolution under matters of urgent importance condemning last Saturday’s invasion of Opu-Nembe community in Nembe Local Government Area of the state by policemen.

The legislators said the invasion led to destruction of property and alleged loss of lives.

Speaking on the floor of the assembly during deliberations on a motion sponsored by the lawmaker representing Nembe Constituency 1, Oteigbanyo George-Braah, the Speaker, Abraham Ingobere, urged the Inspector-General of Police to obey a subsisting court order by withdrawing the policemen deployed in Opu-Nembe.

The House also urged the Inspector-General of Police, the Bayelsa State Commissioner of Police and other relevant security agents to carry out a comprehensive investigation and promptly arrest the perpetrators.

As part of its resolution, the House called on the Bayelsa State Government to immediately set up a judicial commission of inquiry while urging the Federal Government and the state government to take appropriate measures to forestall further attacks on the community.

The lawmakers further called on the Bayelsa Caucus in the National Assembly to raise the Opu-Nembe issue on the floor of both chambers.

Sponsor of the motion, George-Braah, described the situation in the community as dire and deserving of urgent attention.

In separate remarks, the Deputy Speaker, Michael Ogbere, Leader of the House, Monday Bubou, the Chief Whip, Gabriel Ogbara, Bernard Kenebai and other legislators expressed sadness over the invasion by the police, which they unanimously said was politically motivated.

The lawmakers stressed that if the situation in Opu-Nembe was treated with kid gloves, it would spill over to other communities thus disrupting the peace of the state.