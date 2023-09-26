Bayelsa 2023: Court dismisses suit seeking to disqualify Sylva

Chigozie Ikpo, Abuja.

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Tuesday dismissed a suit seeking the disqualification of former Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Timipire Sylva from contesting the November 11 governorship election, in Bayelsa State.

Justice Inyang Eden Ekwo in a Judgement, dismissed the suit for want of merit

The suit instituted by Hon Isikima Ogbomade Johnson, had Sylva, the All Progressives Congress (APC), Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as defendants.

Justice Ekwo held that the plaintiff, Hon Isikima Ogbomade Johnson failed to establish issues raised in the suit to warrant disqualification of Sylva from the governorship poll.

Among others, the Judge held that the plaintiff failed to establish the allegation that the APC did not conduct a lawful primary election that produced Sylva.

Justice Ekwo said from the uncontroverted independent report of INEC, it was clear beyond any doubt that a valid primary election was conducted by APC and monitored by the electoral umpire as required by law.

The Judge dismissaed police reports tendered by the plaintiff which claimed that no primary election was conducted by APC.

Justices Ekwo said that the purported police reports were worthless and products of illegality because police were not mandated by any provisions of law to do what they did in favour of the plaintiff.

The Judge, among others, faulted the police reports for not being on police letter head papers to give it semblance of originality while he also said that the duty of police at primary elections is to give protection and safety to election materials and voters.

Besides, Justice Ekwo held that most of the documents brought by the plaintiff were done through the back doors in disregard to the well known established procedures.

Also, the court rejected the suit because it was not instituted within 14 days the subject matter occurred, hence, it became academic matter adding that since court is not an academic institution, it would not dabble into such a matter.

“In all, I find the case of the plaintiff to be weak having not been established by preponderance of evidence as required by law.

“In the same vein, the case of the plaintiff, having been demolished by overwhelming exhibits tendered by APC and Timipire Sylva, has no legs to stand upon in the face of law.

“I make an order, dismissing this case and it is hereby dismissed for lacking in merit,” the Judge held.

The plaintiff had by an originating summons dragged APC, INEC and Sylva before the Court praying for an order to disqualify Sylva from being allowed to participate in the coming November governorship election in Bayelsa State.

He predicated his grouse against Sylva on two grounds that Sylva had been elected into governorship office twice, took oath of office and oath of allegiance twice while he also claimed that the April 14 primary election that produced Sylva was illegal and unlawful having been allegedly done in contravention with APC’s guidelines.