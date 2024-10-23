Bayalsa to host Nigeria longest Wrestling tournament in November

Elizabeth Vincent, Yenagoa

Over 750 athletes, coaches, and officials from across Nigeria’s 36 states will compete for honors in the 3rd Governor Douye Diri Wrestling Classics, scheduled to take place in Yenagoa, the capital of Bayelsa State.

The President of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation, Dr. Daniel Igali, announced this at a press conference in Yenagoa, ahead of the tournament.

He confirmed that the championship will run from November 3rd to 10th, 2024, with wrestling events officially starting from November 5th to 9th. Dr. Igali emphasized that the Gov. Douye Diri Wrestling Classics remains the longest-running wrestling tournament in the country.

According to him, more than 20 states, alongside military and paramilitary organizations, have already confirmed their participation. Additionally, over 15 wrestling clubs have expressed interest in competing in this year’s edition.

Dr. Igali noted that the 2024 edition promises to feature improved organization, driven by participants’ enthusiasm and the desire to rebuild after Nigeria’s disappointing performance at the last Olympic Games in Paris, France.

The tournament will showcase freestyle, Greco-Roman, and female wrestling categories at the senior level. Each style will include 10 weight classes, with the addition of five junior and cadet divisions, bringing the total to 45 weight classes.

While expressing gratitude to Governor Douye Diri for his continuous support for sports development over the past four years, Dr. Igali highlighted Bayelsa’s dominance in wrestling.

He stated that the state has won 82 gold medals in continental competitions and produced 82 African champions, contributing to a total of 138 African-level medals.

Furthermore, Bayelsa boasts four Commonwealth gold medalists, an Olympic silver medalist, and a 19-time Olympian, cementing its reputation as the home of wrestling in Nigeria.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Sports Development, Mrs. Grace Alagoa, assured the public that this year’s championship will deliver exceptional performances.

Director of Sports for the Bayelsa State Sports Council, Sir Braveman Wodi, remarked that the championship will also serve as vital preparation for athletes ahead of the National Sports Festival in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The Chairman of the Bayelsa State Table Tennis Association expressed his satisfaction with the collaboration between the state and the Nigeria Wrestling Federation, noting that such initiatives help engage youth positively through sports.

The 3rd Gov. Diri Wrestling Classics promises to be an exciting and impactful event, reinforcing Bayelsa’s legacy in Nigerian sports.