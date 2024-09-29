Bayalsa state government gives order to management board, Coaches of its Football Clubs

Elizabeth Vincent, Yenagoa

Bayelsa state government has issued directives to the management boards and coaches of its football clubs, emphasizing the need for focused team management.

Deputy Governor Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo warned against interference in player selection by board members during a recent meeting in Yenagoa.

He stressed that the government expects no excuses for poor performance this season and instructed Bayelsa United’s head coach, Ladan Bosso, to recruit top talent from the Nigerian League.

Ewhrudjakpo also highlighted the introduction of innovative match bonuses to motivate players and coaching staff while firmly prohibiting the sharing of these bonuses among management.

The Commissioner for Sports, Dr. Daniel Igali, called for an enhanced medical team for Bayelsa United, expressing confidence in the teams’ potential for success. Both head coaches assured that with government support, they aim to bring home trophies.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Sports, Dr. Daniel Igali, pointed out that there was an urgent need to beef up the medical team of Bayelsa United, and expressed confidence in the head coaches, technical crews and players to make Bayelsa proud.

Also speaking, newly appointed Chairman of Bayelsa United, Mr. Nwankwe Tarilaye, vowed that the current board had never and would not interfere in the selection of players by the technical crew, but rather doing everything necessary for the team to succeed.

In their separate remarks, the head coaches, Ladan Bosso and Whyte Ogbundah, assured that with the kind of players currently at their disposal and government’s continued support, both teams would win laurels to make the state proud again.

They, however, pleaded with government to provide resources for clearance of new players on transfer to the Bayelsa teams, and approval for Bayelsa Queens to participate in their pre-season tournaments in Edo and Abuja.