Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Bayalsa state government gives order to management board, Coaches of its Football Clubs

Sports
Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri.
1
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 

Elizabeth Vincent, Yenagoa

Bayelsa state government has issued directives to the management boards and coaches of its football clubs, emphasizing the need for focused team management.

Deputy Governor Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo warned against interference in player selection by board members during a recent meeting in Yenagoa.

He stressed that the government expects no excuses for poor performance this season and instructed Bayelsa United’s head coach, Ladan Bosso, to recruit top talent from the Nigerian League.
Ewhrudjakpo also highlighted the introduction of innovative match bonuses to motivate players and coaching staff while firmly prohibiting the sharing of these bonuses among management.
The Commissioner for Sports, Dr. Daniel Igali, called for an enhanced medical team for Bayelsa United, expressing confidence in the teams’ potential for success. Both head coaches assured that with government support, they aim to bring home trophies.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Sports, Dr. Daniel Igali, pointed out that there was an urgent need to beef up the medical team of Bayelsa United, and expressed confidence in the head coaches, technical crews and players to make Bayelsa proud.

Also speaking, newly appointed Chairman of Bayelsa United, Mr. Nwankwe Tarilaye, vowed that the current board had never and would not interfere in the selection of players by the technical crew, but rather doing everything necessary for the team to succeed.

In their separate remarks, the head coaches, Ladan Bosso and Whyte Ogbundah, assured that with the kind of players currently at their disposal and government’s continued support, both teams would win laurels to make the state proud again.

They, however, pleaded with government to provide resources for clearance of new players on transfer to the Bayelsa teams, and approval for Bayelsa Queens to participate in their pre-season tournaments in Edo and Abuja.

Continue Reading
Editor 22234 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Nigeria Rugby Federation Joins Continental Leaders at World…

8th NYG: Federation to invite top six wrestlers to national…

Edo 2024: Friends, Ovia youths mobilise for APC guber…

SWAN decries stoppage of renovation of Ondo Stadium

1 of 242