Bayalsa NUJ condemns attack on journalists

Elizabeth Vincent, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa state council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has strongly condemned the attack on journalists during a press briefing in Yenagoa, organized by the Sagbama Local Government Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Hoodlums disrupted the event, causing chaos and injuring several journalists while damaging property. In a statement signed by Council Chairman Comrade Samuel Numonengi and Secretary Comrade Ogio Ipigansi, the NUJ described the incident as “callous and barbaric,” aimed at obstructing journalists from fulfilling their duty to inform the public.

The union called for a thorough investigation by security agencies to apprehend those responsible and urged politicians to adhere to ethical conduct to prevent such occurrences. The NUJ expressed sympathy for the injured members and wished them a swift recovery.