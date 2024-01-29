Bauchi to establish  Sports Academy ‐Commissioner 

From: SELYA YARNAP, Bauchi.

Bauchi State has put arrangements in place towards establishing a Sports Academy in the state, the Commissioner for Youths and Sports Development, Muhammad Salis Gamawa, has revealed.

Gamawa disclosed this when he led a delegation of esteemed partners and investors from Turkey, Denmark, and Finland that paid a visit to Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed at Government House.

According to the Commissioner, the main aim of the visit was to express sincere interest in collaborating with the State Government to establish a cutting-edge Sports Academy aligned with the Ministry of Youths and Sports Development’s strategic roadmap and action plan.

He said that the initiative is a crucial component of the state’s commitment to fostering youth development and promoting sports excellence.

Such visit to Bauchi State , he said represents a significant milestone as it affords the delegation the opportunity to assess the state’s existing sports facilities and demonstrate their unwavering readiness to contribute to the establishment of a world-class Sports Academy.

The Commissioner added , ” the collaboration aims to harness the rich sporting potentials within Bauchi State, providing a platform for nurturing talented youths and fostering a culture of excellence in sports.”

As part of their commitment to sustainable development, the international partners and investors are enthusiastic about actively engaging with local stakeholders to ensure the successful realisation of the Sports Academy in the state.