Bauchi State records 7,806 cases of tuberculosis

From: SELYA YARNAP, Bauchi

Bauchi State Agency for the Control of HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis, Leprosy and Malaria has revealed that the State recorded 7,806 cases of tuberculosis in 2022,.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr Sabiu Abdu Gwalabe disclosed this while briefing Journalists at the Conference room of BACATMA on the commenuration of the 2023 World TB Day with the theme: “Yes, We Can End TB”, and a slogan “Get

Represented by the Executive Chairman of BACATMA, Dr Sani Mohammed Dambam added that

Executive Secretary of the agency , Dr Sani Mohammad added that the figure was an increase of 2,154 over the 5,652 recorded in 2021.

According to him ,in 2022 the figure represented about 53 per cent increase of the 2021 level was the highest recorded so far in the state.

Out of the 5,518 new cases that were placed on treatment in 2022, about 5,192; that is 94 percent were successfully treated at the end of the year.

Dr Mohammed added, “Bauchi State currently has 794 free tuberculosis treatment centres, 127 diagnostic centres and 15 GeneXperts,”

He said that the state government, in collaboration with implementing partners such as Breakthrough Action-Nigeria, was conducting active case findings across Bauchi State.

He said that the 2023 World Tuberculosis Day would be celebrated with series of phone-in television and radio programmes to increase awareness.

Nutritional support for some patients and combined free testing and treatment for tuberculosis, COVID-19, HIV, Hepatitis and Malaria, would also be provided, he added.

In his address, the director, Tuberculosis Control Programme in the State,Yakubu Abdullahi, said the agency would train paediatric doctors from secondary and tertiary institutions on case detection among children.

According to him, there was collaboration also between the agency and nutritional clinics in the state to detect tuberculosis in children.

“Diagnosing tuberculosis in children is a challenge, but we have decided to use their stools as samples”.

The WHO set aside March 24 to mark the World Tuberculosis Day annually to raise awareness about tuberculosis and efforts to end the pandemic.