Bauchi Police arrest 19-year-old lady for allegedly stealing baby.

By Editor
From SELYA YARNAP,  Bauchi

A 19-year-old lady, Hajara Usman of Ishehi Hamlet has been arrested by  Bauchi State Police Command  for allegedly conspired with others to steal a newborn baby  in Akuyam District of Misau local government area

 

The Command PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili, in a press release made available to  newsmen  revealed  that, one Adamu Baka of Galawa area, Akuyam District of Misau local government area, aged 55, reported at Akuyam outstation that at about 0430hrs, unknown persons intruded into his daughter’s apartment who recently gave birth and went away with the newly born baby.

 

According to  the PPRO,  when we received the report, a team of detectives was immediately mobilised and earnestly swung into action and eventually arrested the hoodlums.

 

 

The  press release  added  that the abducted baby was recovered from one Hajara Usman, aged 19 years of Ishehi Hamlet, who conspired with one Ibrahim Usman, aged 18 years of Dugurgama Hamlet, to abduct the baby.

 

 

SP Ahmed Wakili said  that an investigation is still ongoing to unravel the hidden motives behind the nascent act while the suspects would be profiled and charged to Court for the established Offences of Criminal Conspiracy and Abduction at the end of the investigation.

 

 

Likewise,  one Muhammad Abdullahi alias Luwawu  has  been arrested for Criminal Conspiracy, Thuggery, and Causing Grievous Hurt, as well as an Attempt to Commit an Offence of Culpable Homicide.

 

 

Accounting  to the release, Saturday 22nd  of  July 2023, at about 1830hrs, Police operatives attached to ‘C’ Divisional  Headquarters while on a visibility policing patrol, identified and raided a blackspot located at Sabon Layi, a suburb of Bauchi metropolis, which led to the arrest of one Muhammad Abdullahi alias Luwawu of the same address.

 

 

He has been on the Police watch list since 2021 for alleged Criminal Conspiracy and thuggery, causing grievous hurt, and Attempt to Commit an Offence of Culpable Homicide.

 

 

According to him, in 2021, the suspect criminally conspired with Sani Danfada Manu Maidawa and two others now at large, all of the same address, while armed with machetes and other deadly weapons, attacked and stabbed one Mubarak Abdullahi aged 25yrs of Unguwan Sarakuna area on his head and cut-off his left hand from the articulatio-radiocarpea.

 

 

An investigation uncovered that the suspects committed the alleged offence. Muhammad Abdulahi confessed to committing the offence during interrogation.

 

 

He said that  efforts are being intensified to track down the remaining suspects, after which they will be charged to court for prosecution.

