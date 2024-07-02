Bauchi, Jigawa, Gombe scale up campaign against cholera

Health authorities in Bauchi, Jigawa and Gombe have embarked on sensitisation and water chlorination exercises to avert cholera outbreak in the states.

The officials of the health agencies told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi, Dutse and Gombe that they adopted proactive preventive measures to avert Cholera sequel to the nationwide outbreak of the disease.

Cholera is an infectious disease that causes severe watery diarrhea, which can lead to dehydration and even death if untreated. It is caused by eating food or drinking water contaminated with a bacterium called Vibrio cholerae.

The bacterium is usually found in food or water contaminated by feces from a person with the infection.

Symptoms of the disease are mild, infected persons have severe watery diarrhea accompanied by vomiting, which can quickly lead to dehydration.

In the past weeks, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) reported Cholera outbreaks in some states across the country.

However, no active case of Cholera had been reported in Bauchi, Jigawa and Gombe as health authorities heightened disease surveillance.

Dr Umar Musa, the Waste Manager, Gombe State Environmental Protection Agency (GOSEPA), said the agency had distributed chlorine to the 11 local government areas of the state to mitigate Cholera related issues.

Musa said that: “In 2023, the distribution targeted only the hot spots. Presently, we have expanded the areas and increased the quantity from six to ten drums.

“Chlorination is a proactive measure against gastroenteritis and cholera, which is a waterborne disease

“We have taken the same measure in 2023 and the result was positive because we have not recorded a single case of cholera”.

According to him, the chlorination is being conducted to cover open wells, stagnant ponds, and reservoirs, adding that ‘Aqua tabs’ had been provided to households who sourced water from the river or stream.

“Chlorine is a measure to mitigate cholera; the chlorine will destroy all the pathogens in the water which cause cholera and other waterborne disease,”

The Agency, he said, deployed 110 personnel for the six-month chlorination exercise and distribution of Aqua tab in the communities.

In Jigawa; the Commissioner for Health, Dr Abdullahi Kainuwa said the state had strengthened disease surveillance and public enlightenment campaign to avert cholera.

He said the state successfully controlled Cholera, hitherto manifested during rainy season due to strong commitment by the state government, National Primary Healthcare Development Agency and donor partners.

“There is and still no single report of any case of Cholera in the state.

“We embarked on massive public campaign and awareness on the measures needed to be taken by the communities, especially personal and environmental hygiene as well as avoid drinking unclean water,” Kainuwa said.

He, therefore, called on residents to avoid consumption of water from open wells, streams, and obsolete public water facility.

While urging the people to report damaged or broken water sources to medical facilities, Kainuwa reiterated commitment to forestall disease in the state.

Similarly; the Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, has sensitised communities to the dangers and preventive measures of Cholera.

The Executive Secretary of the Agency, Dr Rilwanu Mohammed said the state had not recorded any suspected case since the NCDC declared Cholera outbreak in the country.

Mohammed said the Agency had engaged stakeholders to create awareness on the disease, and developed preparedness action plan to enhance emergency response.

He also advised the people to maintain good environment and personal hygiene to improve their health.