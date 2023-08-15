Bauchi Governor swears in  24  new commissioners.

From: SELYA YARNAP, Bauchi

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state on Monday sworn-in 24 new commissioners into the State Executive Council and

advised them to reduce the cost of governance and fear God in the discharge of their assigned responsibilities.

At the swearing in ceremony at the Banquet Hall, Government House, Bauchi, the governor directed the Commissioners to work with relevant stakeholders particularly their Permanent Secretaries for successful discharge of their duties.

He advised the commissioners to regularly visit their communities, establish trust and openness in the affairs of the government.

According to him, his administration advocates better performance, inclusiveness without compromising merit as well as restrategizing and redoubling efforts to providing more dividends of democracy to citizenry.

The Governor reminded them that although they have been chosen as representatives of their respective constituents, their appointment was based on competence, track record of performance, integrity, patriotism and commitment.

Also , Governor Mohammed urged the members of the State Executive Council to justify the confidence reposed on them by working hard to ensure the success of his New Bauchi Project 2 which was initially developed in the 20 local government areas with a view to improving lives of the citizen.

He added that the macro economic fundamentals and landscape generated revenue, adding that his administration will, in collaboration with the Federal Government provide more palliative to the citizens.

According to him, there should be mutual understanding, cooperation and synergy between the commissioners, permanent secretaries, principal officers and staff of their respective ministries, emphasising the need not to take the oath of allegiance as mere formalities.

He warned that no commissioner is better than the other, calling on them not to abuse offices by allowing their individual interests override official duties.

The governor said accountability and transparency will always be the guiding principles of his administration, saying collaboration with security agencies, stakeholders and traditional institutions is paramount and advised them to be accessible and committed.

The new sworn- in commissioners are, Faruq Mustapha, Ministry of Rural Development and Special Duties, Abdulrazak Nuhu Zaki, Ministry of Water Resource, Hajara Wanka,

Ministry of Humanitarian and Disaster Management, Dr Adamu Umar Sambo, Ministry of Health, Hassan El-Yakub SAN, Ministry of Justice, Ahmad Sarki Jalam, Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Aminu Hammayo, Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning.

Others are Jamila Muhammed Dahiru, Ministry of Education, Barrister Abubakar Abdulhameed Bununu, Ministry of Security and Internal Affairs, Hajjara Gidado Jibrin, Ministry of Women Affairs and Child Development, Usman Santuraki, Ministry of Information and Communication, Congratulations, Muhammad Salees Gamawa, Ministry of Youth and Sport, Congratulations, Usman Abdulkadir Modibbo, Ministry of Science and Technology, Mahmood Babamaji, Ministry of Commerce and Industry and Dallami Ahmad Kawule, Ministry of Housing and Environment.

The rest are Ibrahim Gambo, Ministry of Works and Transport, Tsammani Lydia Haruna, Ministry of Higher Education, Yakubu Hamza, Ministry of Religious Affairs and Societal Orientation, Abdul Hassan, Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Muhammad Hamisu Shira, Ministry of Cooperative and SME’s, Professor Simon Yalam, Ministry of Agriculture and Amina Katagum, Ministry of Land and Survey