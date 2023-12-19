Bauchi  Gov  presents  N300.2bn budget  for 2024.

SELYA YARNAP, Bauchi

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state has presented an N300,219,705,820 billion appropriations estimate for 2024 to the State House of Assembly.

The Governor, who presented the budgetary estimate in Bauchi on Thursday, tagged it ,“Budget Of Consolidation and Renewed Focus”, comprising of recurrent expenditure of N121,341,193,343.11 (40.4%) while capital expenditure received the sum of N178,878,512,477.49 (59.6%).

According to him, ​the State’s 2024 proposed budget is 48.2% higher than the 2023 budget. Mohammed attributed this to the increased revenue arising from the subsidy removal and the upward inflationary trends associated with the depreciating state of the local currency.

He said , “this implies an increase in prices upon which our projects and programmes will be implemented. The adoption of this conservative approach is to ensure that projects and programmes captured are appropriately budgeted.”

​​The Governor sought for the continuous support and cooperation of the lawmakers towards the development of the State and in improving the lives of its citizens. “As we get to settle into our responsibility of governance coming into the second term, I want to use this opportunity to urge our citizens to embrace our development objectives of making our State a better place for all of us.

According to him, “we will continue to work to ensure that the prevailing peace, security and protection of lives and properties of citizens is guaranteed. Our absolute trust is, indeed, in the Almighty Allah in Whom we truly believe. I wish to appreciate your rapt attention to the presentation of the 2024 Budget proposals. I wish to appeal to the Honourable House to expedite action towards passing the Budget into law to enable Government implement the programmes and projects that will have significant impact on our people”.

In his remarks, the new Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Babayu Mohammed Akuyam assured the executive arm of the government that the house will scrutinize the budget and ensure speedy implementation and passage of the budget into law.