Bauchi Gov commends Tinubu for not interfering in the country’s judicial process.

From: SELYA YARNAP Bauchi

Governor Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir of Bauchi state has commended President Bola Tinubu for not interfering in the judicial process, a development which culminated in the landmark judgements delivered on Friday.

The Governor said this on Saturday while addressing PDP supporters and other well wishers at the arena of the Government House shortly after he got back from Abuja after the Supreme Court judgement.

He disclosed that,”They did everything possible to bring me in collision course with my friend the Vice President, Kashim Shettima as well as Mr President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu who loves what we are doing here in the state.”

According to him, “They told the Presidency that I am a problem and will give them more problems if I remain the Governor. But, to the glory of God, we emerged victorious at the end of the day.”

The Governor added, “They are not happy that we are working, doing what they could not do while in office despite getting more money than we are getting now. We will continue to work for the good of all the people of the state, in fact, we are just starting, they will see more than what we did in the first term.”

Also, he commended the Supreme Court for doing justice to all the appeals before it saying that the landmark judgement delivered on Friday had redeemed the image of the judiciary as the last hope of the common man in the country.