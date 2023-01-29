Battle for all-expense paid mentorship with Ekeh, Zinox boss hits climax as Konga Jara ends Tuesday

The battle for places among customers of Konga, Nigeria’s leading composite e-commerce giant, for the all-expense paid Knowledge Weekend mentorship programme with the Chairman, Zinox Group, Leo Stan Ekeh is set to reach a climax this week, with only two slots left to fill as the ongoing Konga Jara promo ends on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.

Two additional winners – Mr. Soliu Saad who hails from Kwara State and Mrs. Amaka Michael from Enugu State – have been unveiled by the e-commerce giant, thereby taking the number of Konga shoppers confirmed for the exclusive mentorship programme to 10.

With this development, the battle for the two remaining slots is set to reach a climax this week, especially as intending winners have only a few days left to stake their claim for selection. Mr. Saad and Mrs. Michael were selected randomly from shoppers participating in the current edition of the Konga Jara promotion which commenced on Tuesday December 13, 2022. An annual festive season sale, Konga Jara offers massive deals, mouthwatering discounts and huge savings for all categories of shoppers but with a difference this time round, with 12 lucky shoppers set to enjoy an all-expense paid weekend mentorship programme with Ekeh.

The latest winners, both of whom expressed their delight at being selected for the programme, did not fail to reveal their preference for shopping on Konga. They join other shoppers earlier selected for the exclusive mentorship programme, including Mrs. Molayo Jebutu, Mr. Joshua Emmanuel, Mr. Olanrewaju Ogunkunle, Ms. Sharifa Musa, Mr. Adeyemi Oyewale, Mrs. Stella Ezeonwuka, Mrs Edith Omatedjor and Mr. Chris Godwin. The selected participants will enjoy a host of exciting initiatives lined up for the two-day session such as fully funded fares to the location of the retreat, hotel accommodation, feeding and cost of return trip all funded by Konga Kares. In addition, the lucky beneficiaries will be exposed to healthy living tips, a finishing school, gym/aerobic sessions, deeper insights on the pitfalls confronting contemporary businesses, the new avenues to create sustainable wealth, how to navigate the prevailing tough business climate, as well as direct, one-on-one feedback sessions with Mr. Ekeh. Participants are also expected to dine with Mr. Ekeh, a Forbes Best of Africa Leading Tech Icon, in addition to engaging him on his record-breaking entrepreneurial journey.

Winners are currently being picked from customers who shopped on any of Konga’s various platforms, including online – www.konga.com and offline in any Konga retail store nationwide or via Konga Bulk, as well as those who purchased flight tickets on Konga Travel or carried out transactions on KongaPay between December 1, 2022 till the end of January 31, 2023. Although the selection is being done randomly, shoppers who have a higher frequency or volume of purchases stand a better chance of being selected for the much-anticipated mentorship programme.

Tagged Knowledge Weekend, the free mentorship programme with the Zinox Chairman will bring a fitting climax to the Konga Jara fiesta sale which combines the Christmas season deals and New Year bonus sale, offering extra savings on items and best prices unmatched anywhere else in Nigeria for all categories of customers, including bulk buyers.

The mentorship programme, an initiative of Konga Kares, the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of the Konga Group, is part of efforts to empower budding entrepreneurs with the right business success tips and strategies to create new wealth in the 21st Century.

Final list of winners will be published on the Konga website and on other major news media channels on February 6, 2023.