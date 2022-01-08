Bassa/Jos North Constituency Bye-election: I Am Not A Govt.Sole Candidate…Aku Berates Rumor Mongers

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

The chieftain of ruling All progressive Congress (APC) and former Commissioner of Commerce and Industry in Plateau State, Hon. Joseph Abbey Aku has refuted claims by some mischief Makers that the Government has endorsed him as a sole Candidate of the forthcoming Bassa/Jos North Federal Constituency bye-election.

You would recall the seat of Jos North/ Bassa Federal Constituency remains vacant for about seven months without a representation following the demise of Hon. Haruna Maitala.

According to a press release signed by Hon. Aku in Jos the state capital said “my attention has been drawn on fake rumours going round on social media and other media platforms regarding Jos North/Bassa federal constituency bye election on the candidates and endorsement in Bassa LGA.

He said recently, “the social media have been a washed with stories of alleged endorsement of a sole APC aspirant for Bassa LGA for the Bassa/Jos North Federal Constituency Bye-Election occasioned by the demise of Hon.

Haruna Maitala.

“Consequently, it has become imperative for me to clear that erroneous impression taking into cognizance that I am a critical stakeholder of the party in the LGA and an aspirant too for the bye-election.

“First and foremost, there is no time (since the demise of Hon. Haruna Maitala) that members of APC in the 16 Wards that make up the LGA ever met and agreed on a consensus candidate. If it were so, there would have been an official statement from the party at that level to that effect.

“Secondly, it is also alleged that I am a Government candidate having being a former member of the state Executive Council. For me, this position suggests that I am not capable of taking independent decisions (most especially regarding the one under referenced).

“Let me make it categorically clear that I am neither a government candidate nor have received the endorsement of His Excellency, Governor Simon Lalong or any other person. I have a personal conviction of my capacity and capability. I have equally made my manifesto known to the electorates. I have been going round convincing the them to see reason why I am the best for the bye-election. I expect the people to judge me by my submissions regarding my aspiration and not to dwell on cheap blackmail.

“For this reason, I am calling on my teeming supporters not to be distracted by this campaign of calumny but should remain focus because we are pursuing a cause and with God on our side, we would pursue it to logical conclusion.

“To those aspirants who are bent on causing confusion and problems, please release your manifesto and not your Arsenal”, Aku stated.