Barracks community welfare: NAOWA chairperson unveils transport service in Maimalari Cantonment

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

The chairperson of, the Nigerian Army Officers Wives Association (NAOWA) 7 Division, Mrs. Abdussalam Abubakar has unveiled the first phase of the NAOWA Tricycle Shuttle Service to address transportation challenges faced by the families of officers and soldiers of the Maimalari Military Cantonment, Maiduguri.

While unveiling the Tricycles service within the Barrack Community on Saturday at the Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri, the chairperson of the 7 Division NAOWA, Mrs. Abdulsalam Abubakar said “On assumption of office, I observed that one of the challenges faced by the families of our soldiers particularly women and children in Maimalari Cantonment was the movement from the accommodation areas to the cantonment gate”.

Mrs. Abubakar expressed concern about how women and children are usually faced with problems of inadequate space for their goods purchased in the market and rampant accidents especially during the rainy season leading to fatalities in some instances.

She said the tricycle services became necessary due to the the transportation problem and the quest for a better, safer, and cheaper alternative mode of transportation within the cantonment in line with the the visionary leadership of the NAOWA President, Mrs. Salamatu Faruk Yahaya.

“I considered it wise and as a matter of utmost importance to procure 3 units of tricycles (popularly called Keke NAPEP) to ferry them at a cheaper rate with the ultimate aim to alleviate the suffering of women and children in particular and the entire cantonment community in general,” Abubakar said.

She said that the provision of these 3 tricycles was just Phase 1 of other Phases to follow with plans to further improve the working condition of the families and create an enabling teaching and learning environment for teachers and pupils in NAOWA Nursery and Primary School in the Cantonment.

The highlight of the event was the unveiling and presentation of the Tricycles to the operators as well as the maiden ride of the Chairperson and the GOC 7 Divison, Maj Gen AE Abubakar who was the Special Guest of Honour in one of the Tricycles chauffeured by the Magajiya of the Cantonment.

