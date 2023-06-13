Champion Newspapers Limited
Barau Jibrin emerges Deputy Senate President

By Peter
Senator Barau Jibrin on Tuesday emerged as the Deputy Senate President of the 10th National Assembly.

 

 

Details later..

 

