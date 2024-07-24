Champion Newspapers Limited
Barau applauds Tinubu over assent on North West Dev. Commission Bill

Deputy President of the Senate , Senator Jibrin Barau.
26
IGNATIUS OKOROCHA, Abuja

 

The Deputy President of the Senate , Senator Jibrin Barau has commended President Bola Tinubu for assenting the North West Development Commission Bill which is now an Act.

 

Expressing his happiness on Presidential assent to the bill, the Deputy President of the Senate in a media chat with journalists said the commission , when established , would help to drive development across the seven states in the zone  .

 

He explained that he sponsored the bill as one of the federal lawmakers from the zone,   as a result of restoring  development  to the area after years of Boko Haram insurgency in some parts of the zone , armed banditry and other anti development criminality

 

He assured  that stakeholders in the zone , would collaborate to make the commission serve the purpose for which is intended for and called on Nigerians to continue supporting President Bola Tinubu in his development strides across the country .

 

He said : ” President Bola Tinubu today signed into law, the North West Development Commission Bill sponsored by me .

 

” The Commission will   assist in the development of geo  – political zone  in terms of required infrastructure , production of food etc.

 

” It would be recalled that Boko Haram , kidnappers and bandits ravaged the zone like the North East with attendant drop in development indices .

 

” With the assent to the bill, the coast is now clear for  rebuilding of  the zone .

 

” President Tinubu has no doubt ,  shown that he loves the people and in the light of this , I call on Nigerians to be  patient with Mr President” .

 

 

