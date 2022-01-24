Champion Newspapers Limited
Baptist Academy Old Students Association (BAOGA ) 2021 distinguished Alumni Awards , Reunion Dinner held in Lagos

L-r ...President of Baptist Academy Old Students Association  (BAOGA )..Mr. Akin Fatunke  , immediate past President Mr Lanre Idowu .his wife Mrs. Olawunmi ,during the distinguished Alumni awards and Reunion dinner held at Baptist Academy Obanikoro held in Lagos 23/1/2021.... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r…Treasurer BAOSA .Mr  Olaitan Komolafe ; presenting  BAOSA Professional Excellence award for Outstanding  Professional Accomplishments to Mr.  Oladimeji Edwards . his wife Mrs. Gbemisola.

L-r… Immediate Past President  BAOGA  Mr Lanre Idowu; presenting  BAOSA Professional Excellence award For Outstanding  Professional Accomplishments to Mr Tony Akiotu ,with them is Medical director Optimal Specialist hospitals limited . Dr Chukwunenye Celestine.

L-r… President Baptist Academy Old Students Association  (BAOGA )..Mr. Akin Fatunke , his wife Mrs funmi Fatunke; Mr Adeniyi Thompson, Medical director Optimal Specialist hospitals limited . Dr Chukwunenye Celestine.

President of Baptist Academy Old Students Association  (BAOGA ).Mr. Akin Fatunke , presenting  BAOSA Professional Excellence award For Outstanding  Professional Accomplishments to Mr. Kunle Olugbodi  (both middle)  while 1982 seat pose for photograph .

From 3rd left  President of BAOGA .Mr. Akin Fatunke; presenting Excellent Service award to Immediate Past President Mr Lanre Idowu ,his wife Olawunmi,  Son Mayowa, and others  at the event .

L-r… President of Baptist Academy Old Students Association  (BAOGA ).Mr. Akin Fatunke,  Mr Robert Odiachi,  immediate past President Mr Lanre Idowu, and Mr.  Olabode Ogundipe.

Treasurer BAOSA .Mr Olaitan Komolafe ;presenting award to Mr. Charles Coker , while 1981 Seat pose for photograph  during the distinguished Alumni awards and Reunion dinner held at Baptist Academy Obanikoro held in Lagos 23/1/2021…. PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

