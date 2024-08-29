Banning under-18 students from WASSCE, NECO ‘ll lead to capital flight — Don

.As Atiku condemns FG’s directive on age limit for admission to universities

A university lecturer, Dr Stella Aririguzuh, says banning under-18 students from sitting for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) will lead to capital flight.

Aririguzuh, who is the Head, Department of Mass Communication, Covenant University at Ota in Ogun, stated this on Wednesday while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Sango-Ota.

The don was reacting to Federal Government’s move to ban students below 18 years from sitting for WASSCE and the one conducted by National Examinations Council (NECO).

She said the proposed policy by the Federal Government would force Nigerians to send their children to overseas countries for further studies.

“More parents will send their children to schools outside Nigeria, further depleting our resources,” Aririguzuh said.

She explained that the policy would kill the zeal of students to push themselves to achieve more in their younger days.

Aririguzuh, however, noted that the advantage of the policy was that the country would have matured students coming into the universities.

NAN reports that the Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, had Sunday said the Federal Government had given directives to both the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and NECO on this.

He said they are to stop those below 18 years from writing their examinations.

.As Atiku condemns FG’s directive on age limit for admission to universities

FORMER vice president, Atiku Abubakar, has condemned the federal government’s directive that admission to tertiary institutions should not be given to candidates less than 18 years old.

Atiku who made this known to journalists in a statement on his Facebook handle, described President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government as behaving like a lost sailor on a high sea.

It would be recalled that Minister of Education, Tahir Mamman, had directed that admission to tertiary institutions should not be given to candidates less than 18 years old.

He noted that the 18-year benchmark is in line with the 6-3-3-4 system of education.

Tahir said: “The minimum age of entry into the university is 18, but we have seen students who are 15, 16 years going in for the entrance examination.

“Parents should be encouraged not to push their wards too much. Mostly, it is the pressure of parents that is causing this.

“We are going to look at this development because the candidates are too young to understand what the whole university education is all about.

“This is the period when children migrate from controlled to uncontrolled environment; when they are in charge of their own affairs.

“But, if they are too young, they won’t be able to manage properly. I think that is part of what we are seeing in the universities today.”

However, reacting to his statement Atiku opined that the recent policy of the Federal Ministry of Education pegging age limits for entry to tertiary institutions was an absurdity and a disincentive to scholarship.

Ĥe said: “The policy runs foul of the notion of delineation of responsibilities in a federal system of government such as we are practising, and gives a graphic impression of how the Tinubu government behaves like a lost sailor on a high sea. Otherwise, how is such anti-scholarship regulation the next logical step in the myriad of issues besetting our educational system?

“To be clear, the Nigerian constitution puts education in the concurrent list of schedules, in which the sub-national government enjoys more roles above the federal government.

“Therefore, it is extra-constitutional for the federal government to legislate on education in a manner similar to a decree.

“The best global standard for such regulation is to allow the sub-national governments to make respective laws or rules on education.

“It is discouraging that even while announcing this obnoxious policy, the government inadvertently said it had no plan to cater for specially gifted pupils. That statement is an embarrassment to the body of intellectuals in the country because it portrays Nigeria as a country where gifted students are not appreciated.

“The irony here is that should the federal government play any role in education, it is to set up mechanisms that will identify and grant scholarships to gifted students not minding their ages before applying for admission into tertiary institutions.

“This controversial policy belongs in the Stone Ages and should be roundly condemned by everyone who believes in intellectual freedom and accessibility.”