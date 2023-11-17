Bankruptcy claim: Disclose what you inherited from Buhari, Obi dares FG

From Cyril Mbah and Chigozie Ikpo, Abuja

The Labour Party candidate in the February 25 presidential election, Peter Obi, has challenged the Federal Government to disclose the nation’s incurred deficit by the President Bola Tinubu-led administration.

The National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, on Monday, lamented that the current administration inherited a bankrupt country from the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to him, the revenue generated by the Tinubu-led administration is being used to repay what was taken from the country.

However, in a series of tweets via his profile on X, the former Anambra State governor said on Thursday that the FG should disclose the deficit inherited from the previous All Progressives Congress administration; a move that will portray its level of transparency and accountability.

Obi faulted the Buhari government for failing to disclose the deficit inherited when it claimed the same in 2015 against the preceding Goodluck Jonathan-led government.

The tweets read, “I just read yesterday, a widely publicised story from the present APC-led Federal Government saying that they inherited a bankrupt nation from their predecessor APC administration. But the story failed to disclose what they inherited which had qualified us for bankruptcy status.

“One major characteristic of responsible governance is transparency and strict accountability. This demands that the government disclose exactly the degree of deficit they inherited. What is inherited should be disclosed to enable the public to know where we are and where we are headed.

“Recall that the previous APC government made a similar claim in 2015 against the PDP administration that handed over to them without telling the nation what it actually inherited.

“Rather, they took our debt profile from N12.6 trillion in 2015 to N87 trillion in 2023 when they left office without improving on any indices of development: Education, Health, Poverty eradication, and Security.”

The LP presidential candidate further stressed the significance of spending public funds on development sectors like education, security and healthcare, among others.

“Instead, the condition of the nation on every development index got worse, leading to the present sad state. Nigerians know things are bad, and they experience it daily. What they now want to hear regularly are measurable and verifiable steps to improve the situation.

“Also, the alarm raised by the government about the bad state of our finances raises questions about the rationale behind some expenditure items in the supplementary budget recently signed into law,” he stated.

Obi also noted that the FG should reduce its cost of governance, as the citizens await “measurable and verifiable steps” to ameliorate the nation’s economy.

“The present revelation also goes to buttress the argument that I have made since electioneering season that the cost of governance is too high and must be drastically reduced.

“A bankrupt country should channel every available resource into funding critical development sectors like security, healthcare, education, and eradication of poverty by addressing youth unemployment, not spending in non-essential areas. So, what we expect are measurable and verifiable steps to improve the situation,” the tweet concluded.

.No plans to merge with any party – Labour Party insists

However, The Labour Party has debunked the news emanating from the media, of a planned merger between the party and another political party.

The party made this known in reaction to the news from a section of the media suggesting that the party was part of a merger arrangement, as suggested by the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

In a Statement on Thursday, the National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh who clarified his earlier reaction, said the stories of a merger are untrue and said it is an attempt to embarrass the party.

Ifoh said the party is committed to contribute in making democracy work, as suggested by Atlku, but that a merger has not been discussed at any point and urged party faithfuls and the general public to disregard the news.

Ifoh said “It is purely a news item twisted and sensationalized by a section of the media to embarrass the Labour Party.

“A news organisation called for a reaction as regards to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s proposal for opposition political parties to work together to fight against one party system in Nigeria being planned by the APC.

“In my reaction, I said that it was only a proposal and every Nigerian should be interested in making democracy work in Nigeria and that what we have presently is an autocracy.

“There was no where in the response that the purported merger between LP and PDP was mentioned.

“The Labour Party has just concluded the 2023 general election episode and a post mortem is yet to hold, therefore the way forward for the party has not been discussed. When we do, Nigerians will be properly informed.

“I therefore urge Nigerians to disregard such and many other twisted and sensational stories purported to emanate from the Labour Party. The party has its official platform used to disseminate its information.” He concluded

As PDP urges APC to tame Villa Cabal working for one-party state

Meanwhile, The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has again challenged the ruling All Progressives Congress to show Nigerians that it has no and to convert the country into a one-party state by halting all forms of interference in elections and judicial processes.

Acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Amb. Umar Illiya Damagum, who addressed the media on Thursday on the concerns of the party also urged the ruling APC to tame the canal at the State House who are tirelessly working to destroy institutions of democracy and enthrone a one-party system on Nigeria.

The text of the chairman’s address reproduced below states, “Gentlemen of the press, we have invited you today to express serious concerns over the underhanded design by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to cripple our democracy, overthrow the democratic rights of Nigerians, suppress the Rule of Law and downgrade our nation to a fiefdom run by the whims of a cabal.

Yesterday, our Party alerted that our nation is fast sliding into totalitarianism following the activities of a cabal in the Presidency which is out to emasculate Institutions of Democracy, especially the Judiciary in the desperation to subvert and overturn the expressed Will of Nigerians in the various election matters across the country.

“Of particular concern is the perverse pattern and attempts by the APC to use certain hugely compromised Electoral Petition Courts to snatch elections clearly won by the PDP and award them to the defeated candidates of the APC who were rejected by the people at the polls in most states across the country.

“This sinister agenda tailored towards a systemic emasculation of the opposition and foisting of an oppressive one-Party system is evident in the conduct and outcome of certain election petitions in Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi, Nasarawa, Delta, Ogun and other states of the nation where the Election Petition and Appeal Panels were used to rob the PDP of victory won at the polls.

“Also of serious concern is the continuing stay of the patently bias Plateau State Election Appeal Court Panel sitting in Abuja despite widespread demands by the people of Plateau State and the PDP for its immediate disbandment having regards to its varying and contradictory judgments against the PDP, which are also in conflict with the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), the Electoral Act, 2022, INEC’s Guidelines and Regulations for elections.

“You will recall that on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, our Party addressed a press conference in which we alerted Nigerians of the dangerous pattern of conflicting judicial pronouncements by the Plateau State Election Appeal Court Panel to decimate and alter the expressed Will of the people of Plateau State in the 2023 National Assembly Elections.

“Our Party at that press conference, also raised concerns over allegations in the public domain that the Plateau State Election Appeal Court Panel has been hugely compromised and induced by the APC and the cabal to defy the Will of the people at the elections.

“Allegedly in the bid to assist the APC, the Plateau State Election Appeal Court Panel, in clear departure from well-established Judicial Precedents on matters settled by the Supreme Court, delivered varying, contradictory and conflicting judgments on election Appeals with the same subject matter, same facts, same circumstances and same applicable laws in bias judgements clearly skewed against the PDP in favour of the APC.

“Our Party exposed how, in a bizarre pattern, the Plateau State Election Appeal Court Panel ordered a rerun where the PDP won and the APC came third, while where the APC came second, it ordered that the Certificate of Return issued to the victorious PDP candidate be withdrawn and a new Certificate of Return be issued to the defeated APC candidate, who came second in the election.

“Of course, the judgments immediately heightened apprehension in the State being a recipe for anarchy and chaos in an already tensed Plateau State.

“This is especially as our Party duly conducted our Primary elections in Plateau State in compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2010 and which was appropriately monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“Given the inexplicable infractions in the varying judgments and the grave tension they triggered in Plateau State, our Party, in line with the aspiration and expectation of the people of Plateau State took a firm position and demanded that the President of the Court of Appeal immediately disband the allegedly compromised Plateau State Election Appeal Court Panel.

“Our Party also demanded that a new Plateau State Election Appeal Court Panel be constituted to hear the remaining Appeals and that the manifestly bias and inconsistent judgments of the Plateau State Election Appeal Court Panel already delivered in the Appeals be subjected to judicial review.

“To this effect, I as the Acting National Chairman of the PDP addressed a Petition to the President of the Court of Appeal wherein I officially restated the findings and demands of the PDP against the Plateau State Election Appeal Court Panel.”

The PSP chairman said further that “It is however curious and disturbing that up till this moment, none of the issues or demands made by the PDP has been addressed or met.

“The continuing stay of the Appeal Panel is clearly pitching the people against the Court and the Institution of the Judiciary. It is vexatious, inciting and amounts to snubbing an affronted and injured people and daring them to do their worse.

“The consequence is that the Judiciary is allowing itself to be seen as an institution that has no regards for the sovereignty of the people and their constitutionally guaranteed rights in an electoral process under our laws. Also, it paints the Judiciary in the image of an insensitive institution which has no respect for the Rule of Law.

‘The concern and fear of all well-meaning Nigerians is that when the Court, as in this case, conducts itself as if it is not governed by Rules, it destroys the respect and confidence of the people in the judiciary and such portends a great danger for democracy, peace and tranquility in our country.

“The PDP therefore in very strong terms again calls on the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) and the President of the Court of Appeal to save the situation by immediately insulating the Courts from the alleged influence of the anti-people cabal seeking to emasculate the judiciary and impose a totalitarian regime our country,” he said

The PDP also urged the CJN and the President of the Court of Appeal, as very experienced judicial officers, to restore confidence in the Judiciary by immediately disbanding the Plateau State Election Appeal Court Panel, set up a new Appeal Panel and subject the biased judgments by the Plateau State Election Appeal Court Panel to judicial review.

The party said this is the only way to avert crisis in Plateau State and redeem the image of the Judiciary from further negative public commentary.

Am. Damagum warned that the PDP will not relent in all its efforts to defend and preserve our democracy, respect for the will of the people as well as the integrity of the Judiciary particularly in the handling of electoral matters in the country.

The party invited well-meaning Nigerians, Civil Society Organizations, the Media and indeed all lovers of democracy across the world to rise to the occasion, speak out and take urgent legitimate steps to defend the integrity of our judicial system and prevent the looming crisis in Nigeria.

.You’ve become liability to democracy, APC fires back

The war of words between the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) continued to heat up the political atmosphere on Thursday with the APC describing the PDP as a party without purpose or direction which has become a liability to democracy.

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, the All Progressives Congress (APC) accused the opposition of nursing morbid apprehension that it may yet lose more governorship or National Assembly seats.

According to the statement, “the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has continued to wage attacks calculated to disparage, denigrate and blackmail our democratic institutions, particularly the Judiciary into submission to its nefarious electoral agenda.

“At a press conference earlier today, PDP’s Acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum, alleged, without any shred of evidence, that the All Progressives Congress (APC) was plotting to use some “hugely compromised Election Petition Courts” to upturn some of its victories.

“In Damagum’s warped view, this was tailored towards “systemic emasculation of opposition” and actualization of an imaginary one-party state.

“PDP’s hallucinations about one-party state is understandable only in the context of its unrealized plan to rule Nigeria for 60 years but now seeks to taint APC with its own scripted crude, intolerant, unpatriotic and anti-democratic zealotry.

“What is by far more repugnant, devious and a clear and present threat to our democratic way of life is the PDP’s relentless and unjustified abjuration of our courts and judges. The PDP has maligned and poured invectives on our judges at every turn since its miserable performance in the general elections.

“When it is not accusing judges of bias or corruption, it is calling for the disbandment of some judicial panels. Yet, the same party has been the biggest beneficiary of the vibrancy and independence of the judiciary since the country’s return to civilian democracy in 1999.

“In its psychotic hypocrisy, the PDP screams to high heavens when court judgements are against it, but jubilantly extols verdicts by the same judiciary in its favour. Such anti-democratic and insanely manipulative politics is wrong and has got to stop.

“Indubitably, the PDP has lost its purpose, its essence, if it ever had any. As a ruling party, the PDP was a reckless rolling stone of corruption and underdevelopment, now rudderless and antithetical to the idea of what an opposition party ought to be. The PDP is a liability to partisan democracy.

“In other democracies, opposition political parties offer answers to national important questions and provide competing visions for good governance and economic development. The PDP cannot even manage its own internal affairs let alone offer valuable contributions for the good governance of our country.”

The APC advised the PDP to undertake critical introspection and reinvent itself, rather than dissipate its low energy on rallying other opposition parties into a phantom coalition.

“The PDP may wish to do internal self examination, if not already too late, instead of blaming the courts and others for the self-inflicted hot mess the party is in, or save our partisan democracy the embarrassment by winding down altogether,” the statement concluded.