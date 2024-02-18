Banker, POS agent nabbed by EFCC for currency racketeering in Rivers

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The Port Harcourt Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, said it has arrested one Soberechukwu Inya Ewa, a banker and a Point of Sales, POS, cashier, Azubuike Mamwu Obasi for allegedly selling new naira notes to customers for commercial purposes.

The Command in a statement by its it’s Head, Media & Publicity, Dele Oyewale, in Port Harcourt said the suspects were arrested in the early hours of Friday, February 15, 2024, at Ecobank, Rumuobiakani and Maddox Night club, new Government Reservation Area, GRA, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The statement revealed that preliminary investigation showed that the banker, Ewa, allegedly specialises in selling new naira notes of different denominations to POS cashiers for commercial purposes while Obasi was caught engaging in currency racketeering by charging fees for new naira notes.

He said the suspect was arrested while in possession of N554,600.00 ( Five Hundred and Fifty Four Thousand, Six Hundred Naira).

Oyewale said the two suspects would soon be charged to court at the end.