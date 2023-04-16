Bandits murder 29 in fresh attack on Southern Kaduna

unacceptable, says El-Rufai condemns killings

Suspected terrorists abducted an unspecified number of traders travelling along the Kaduna- Birnin Gwari Road

No fewer than 29 people have been killed in a fresh attack by bandits on Runji Village in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The attack which occurred at about 10 pm on Saturday night comes barely three days after bandits killed eight people at the Atak’Njei community also in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area.

The Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan who confirmed the latest incident in a statement, said that several houses in the community were burnt down while some residents were injured by the attackers.

He also disclosed that troops of the Nigerian military had a fierce encounter with the bandits and are still in the general area to maintain law and order.

On his part, the National President of Atyap Community Development Association, Sam Timbuwak told Channels Television that some of the bandits were equally killed by soldiers and some vigilantes who responded promptly to the area and engaged the criminals in a gun battle, adding that the casualty figure would have been higher if not for the intervention of soldiers.

Meanwhile, Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has condemned killings in the Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of the state, describing the incident as “unacceptable and unjustifiable”.

This was contained in a statement issued on Sunday, April 16, by the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan.

Aruwan noted that the military informed the Kaduna State Government of an attack in Runji village, Zangon Kataf LGA in which several lives were lost on Saturday night.

The commissioner said a preliminary report further revealed that the attack also left some residents injured and an unspecified number of houses burnt down in the community.

“While waiting for a detailed report, Governor Nasir El-Rufai who received the preliminary report in the early hours of Sunday has condemned the killings as unacceptable and unjustifiable,” he said.

The governor, who condoled with the families that lost their loved ones, prayed for the repose of the victims’ souls.

El-Rufai also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured, adding that the Kaduna State Government will update the public on the incident as soon as detailed reports are received from the security agencies.