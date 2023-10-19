Bandits killed several natives.

Henry Iyorkase,

Makurdi.

Bandits resurfaced reportedly killings several natives Wednesday by 4 am at Nagi Mbachohon in Gwer west area of Benue State State.

An eyewitness who spoke on condition anonymity disclosed the incident occurred in the early morning of Wednesday when the heavily wielded men stormed the village.

It was further gathered that the inhabitants were taken unaware,sources informed that as soon as they invaded the communities

Suspects started shooting sporadically resulting to several loss of lives while properties destroyed to alarming proportion.

Similarly another blood letting also visited in Ayimalomo in Logo LGAS respectively where the people were reportedly killed by Suspected Fulani herdsmen.

Champion learnt that in recent times nobody is sleeping with two eyes close due to incessant attacks resulting to mayhem and destruction, sometimes many loss of lives.

When Contacted Benue police Command,s police public relations officer Sp superintendent Catherine Sewuese Annene has confirmed the development.

The Image maker reiterated that already intelligence gathering has commence with desire to track down the culprits to face wrath of the law