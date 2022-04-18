Bandits kill four in Kaduna community

Bandits on Sunday night kidnapped four residents of Angwar Bulus community in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

A resident of the area, Mr. Yohanna Magaji, told newsmen in Kaduna, on Monday that bandits numbering over 100 stormed the community on Sunday night, and started shooting sporadically, just as many residents who were fast asleep, woke up and started running to different directions.

“The bandits came around 11.00pm on Sunday night, and started shooting sporadically. The villagers who were fast asleep, suddenly woke up, upon heard the sound of gunshots. They started running, as they were all confused. Four persons were gunned down through stray bullets,” he said.

According to him, the dead persons were taken to the hospital morgue.

He called on the security operatives to help safeguard the community, as bandits have visited the community for the fourth time since last month.

ASP Mohammed Jalige did not respond to text message sent to him, just as he did not pick his calls.

