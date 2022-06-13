Bandits kidnap 40 wedding guests on Sokoto-Zamfara highway

Many passengers who were returning to Gusau in Zamfara State after attending wedding in Sokoto have been kidnapped by bandits.

At least 40 people were taken by the bandits while 20 managed to escape, a source told journalists.

The passengers were said to have been travelling on the road about 6p.m. Saturday.

Some of the wedding guests said the bandits shot in the air before taking their captives into their hideout.

The bandit-terrorists, who operate mainly in the North-Western states of Zamfara, Sokoto, Katsina, Kebbi and Kaduna, and Niger State in the North-Central, have killed thousands while displacing hundreds of thousands of people.

The bandit-terrorists appear to be more violent and dangerous than Boko Haram in some cases.

“We started hearing the sounds of gunshots before the first vehicle was hit,” said a witness who escaped the incident

Spokesperson for the Zamfara State Police command, SP Muhammad Shehu, confirmed the attack.

Shehu said joint security operations are ongoing to identify and rescue the victims.