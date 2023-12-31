Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Bandits Invade Bwari, Niger Communities Kill Four, Kidnap 3

Metro news
13
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 

 

…Demands N50m for each kidnapped person as ransome

 

 

 

Favour Ishember, Abuja

 

 

 

No fewer than four people were killed while 39 others were kidnapped when blood thirsty bandits invaded Kuduru,  Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), as well as Garam and Azu, two communities under Niger State.

 

 

On Saturday, December 23, bandits invaded Garam community, which is five minutes drive from Bwari killing a pastor with the Redeemed Christian Church of God, while kidnapping 13 other person’s.

 

 

On Thursday December 28, bandits, again invaded Kuduru, which shares a boundary with Garam, and kidnapped 18 persons.

 

 

Also on Friday, December 29,  bandits invaded Azu, killing three people and kidnapping eight others.

 

 

A resident of Garam, who identified herself as  Mrs. Juliana said the first house the bandits entered, they asked for the house of their target.

 

She stated: “The bandits entered a wrong house, kidnapped two boys who later led them to the house of their target.

 

 

“When they got there, they kidnapped the entire family, but while leaving the house, they shot the man (their target), who is a pastor at the Redeemed Christians Church of God in the presence of his wife and their three children.”

 

 

It was further gathered that when the wife realised that she left her six month old baby behind, she asked for permission of the bandits to go carry  the baby, and she was followed back to the house by the only female among the bandits.

 

However, when the female bandit ran out of patience, she left the woman, joined the others and went with the other kidnapped persons who were 13 in number.”

 

 

The pastor’s wife, it was gathered, is a teacher in one of the government secondary schools in Bwari.

 

 

Another eyewitness said the bandits made their way to the house of a military personnel, asking for his rifle and uniform from the wife.

 

 

“The wife told them that her husband is on duty.  They, however, kidnapped two of his children.”

 

 

The eyewitness added that 13  persons were kidnapped, while a five year old boy of the Redeemed pastor that was killed was abandoned by  the bandits at the river side because he couldn’t cross the river.

 

 

Meanwhile, the boy was rescued by the vigilante who went on the trail of the bandits.

Continue Reading
Editor 16617 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

BOSG seals off  IMMAP France office in Maiduguri

Ogonis salute ex-MOSOP President over international award

Federal High Court strikes out lawsuit in respect of OMLS…

CDS Praise Eight Newly Promoted Senior Officers

1 of 510