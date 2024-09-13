Bandits’ attacks: Military organizes stakeholders’ workshop on safeguarding schools

Ahmed Mari, Maiduguri and Daniel Dauda, Jos

Securing schools from incessant attacks by Boko Haram insurgents, Bandits and kidnappers, the Defense headquarter has organized stakeholders workshop on safe school program and called for synergy among security agencies, Parents Teacher’ school proprators, Traditional/Religious leaders, Civil Society Organization, (CSOs and other stakeholders safeguard schools.

Addressing the participants via zoom at a One-Day Workshop organized for all stakeholders held at the Armed Forces Mess and Suites, Maiduguri, via zoom, the Chief of Defense Staff (CDS),I General CDS), General Christopher Musa said , protection of Nigerian school children from attacks or kidnappings by terrorists or bandits must not be left in the hand of the military alone, but a collective responsibility..

The Workshop with the theme: “Providing Secured and Safe Learning Environment for the Advancement of National Development was organized to sensitized the security agencies and other stakeholders on their roles in safeguarding the schools and learning environment.

It could be recalled that on April, 24th 2014 about 176 Chibok school were abducted at Government Girls and other schools such as Secondary Schools Chibok in Borno, Dapchi and Buni Yadi in Yobe, Kaduna, Sokoto, Niger, Zamfara, Katsina states among others were many students were attacked, killed, abducted or kidnapped.

“This workshop, is inline with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, and is meant to secure Nigerian public and private schools from attacks.The Workshop was first launched in March 2024 to operationalize the Armed Forces of Nigeria for best options in the protection of our schools, so that our children/students will operate in safe and secured environment”, General Musa said.

” I am happy that the programme which has moved to the second stage of mobilizing Units and Formations across the country is geared towards making our schools safe, he added.

While urging the participants to feel free and committed to ensure a fruitful deliberations., The CDS said the Armed Forces of Nigeria is for Nigerians, and together we can protect our children from terrorists and those who seek to destroy our country”.

Also speaking, the Chief Traing and Operations, Defense headquarters,, repressed by Major General Kenneth Okandu the workshop was designed to enhance your capacity in safeguarding the schools we ithin your units and formations.

” We are all expected to play our roles in safeguarding our schools. It is our mandate to defend our schools so that our children will free have the opportunity to be educated”, he added

In his welcome address, the Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC), 7 Division, Brigadier General Abubakar Haruna represented by Brigadier Kabiru Rabiu said It is my pleasure to welcome you all on Maj Gen MSA Aliyu Halll of the Headquarters 7 Division Nigerian Army Maiduguri; the venue of Safe School orgamised Programme Workshop for Borno State. In line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President, Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Safe School programme of the Armed Forces of Nigeria was launched in Abuja in March 2024″

“The Safe School programme entails collaboration among the agencies of government as well as civil societies to secure schools across Nigeria for our children to attend.schools”, he added.

He said ” the Maiduguri workshop with the theme;”Providing a Secure and Safe Learning Environment for the Advancement of National Development”, is the third in a series that would be conducted across Nigeria to further educate stakeholders including, school authorities, NSCDC, NPF and the AFN as well as vigilantes and private citizens among others. It is clear that to secure schools is the business of everybody.”

Others Stakeholders, including Police, Nigerian Civil Defence Corps,Traditional rulers and religious leaders who spoke at the event, commended General Musa for organizing such an important workshop, which they said would go along way in collectively addressing menace of attacks on schools and improve on educational development.

.Convergence of digital tech with military operations imperative in fighting crime –Lagbaja

Meanwhile, Chief of Army staff, Leut. General Taoreed Lagbaja has stated that the convergence of digital technologies with military operations is not just an option but an imperative in fighting crimes and criminality in Nigeria.

Lagbaja said in no distance time the Nigeria Army will empower personnel with advanced technologies and equipment such as smart devices, wearable technology and other tools to enhance situational awareness, communication and decision-making in the battlefield.

The Army Chief made this known on Thursday during a seminar on “Digital Transformation and Smart Soldier Concept” organized by the Army Headquarters Department of Army Transformation and Innovation, held at the headquarters 3 Division, Jos.

The seminar tagged “leveraging digital transformation for enhanced operations effectiveness in the Nigeria Army: Operation Safe HAVEN (OPSH) in perspective, is specifically meant for junior and middle cadre personnel.

Lagbaja, represented by the commander 3 Division Jos and OPSH, Major Gen. Abdulsalam Abubakar, revealed the concept of the “smart soldier” is at the heart of the desired transformation of the Nigeria Army, hence the need for equipping soldiers with the tools, knowledge and capabilities that allow them to operate effectively in a digitized environment.

“It must however be noted that transformation is not merely adopting new technologies rather it is about fostering the culture of innovation and encouraging adaptability in a rapidly changing operating environment. The success of this transformation will then largely depend on our ability to seamlessly integrate new technologies with the human elements to ensure that soldiers remain agile, informed and prepared for any challenge.

“The seminar is thus critical, considering the challenges bedeviling our dear nation which requires focused leadership, operational effectiveness and sound administration which are the pillars of my command philosophy”, he mentioned.

While appreciating President Bola Ahmed Tinubu continuous guidance and invaluable support to the Nigeria Army, the Army Chief also reaffirm commitment towards improving the welfare of the troops and the security situation across the country.

Deputy Director, Department of Army Transformation and Innovation, Army Headquarters Major Gen. Adewale Adetoba, acknowledged the theme of the seminar is timely taking into reality the evolving nature of the Nigeria Army operations environment.

He charged participants to take advantage of the seminar and widen their scope of knowledge through effective use of digital technologies in combating Boko Haram insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and other social vices in Nigeria.