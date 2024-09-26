Banditry will soon be over – Customs Official

The Zonal Coordinator, Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Zone ‘B’ Kaduna, Assistant Controller General, ACG Sambo Dangaladima says banditry will soon be over by the grace of Almighty God.

Dangaladima, who said this in Katsina on Wednesday, while addressing officers and men of the Katsina Area Command, urged the personnel to be security conscious.

He said the visit was to sensitise the officers on the issue of collaboration, innovation and the relationship between stakeholders and the NCS.

According to him, his visit to Katsina is in line with the policy thrust of the NCS Controller General (CG), Mr Adewale Adeniyi, of consolidation, collaboration and innovation.

He further advised, “As we are in the ember month, try as much as possible to be vigilant, let us collect all the collectable duties of the federal government of Nigeria.

“Katsina is one of the states ravaged by banditry, therefore at this moment, I urge you to be professional in your conduct, most especially when on patrol, be very vigilant.

“Always remember that we have only one life, and the service is in dire need of you now, more than ever before.

“So that we ‘ll be able to man our borders properly, to prevent the influx of contraband goods, as well as infiltration of small arms and light weapons that may end up in the hands of bandits and other criminals.”

He further encouraged them to try as much as possible to be security conscious among themselves, adding that their superior should know their movements to ascertain their whereabouts.

“You know the condition we are in, especially now that this banditry is getting bad. But by the grace of Almighty God, very soon it will be over,” Dangaladima prayed.

He further commended the personnel’s hard work and determination, especially working in a tense environment like that of Katsina.

He said: “Being Katsina a border and volatile area, it is a big task to be, but with the help of Almighty Allah, as well as that of the communities in the border area, NCS will succeed.

“Let me use this medium to call on the operatives to support the Controller to succeed, because, if he succeeds, the department has succeeded and the country as a whole has also succeeded.”