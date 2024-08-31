Bamishe family celebrates Deaconess Janet Bolaji Taye WorshipPhoto Gallery ( L-r) Idowu Baderin, second daughter of the deceased ; Jide Fasanmi, former General Manager, Marketing, Anchor Insurance Company Ltd; Oluwatosin Akinjise, first daughter of the deceased; Femi Bamishe, first son; Bisi Bamishe, daughter-inlaw, and her husband, Pastor Ebenezer Bamishe during the Christian wake service of Deaconess Janet Bolaji Taye Bamishe conducted by The Apostolic Church Nigeria at Abesan Estate, Ipaja, Lagos recently. 10 Share . Continue Reading Bisi BamisheChrist Apostolic ChurchPastor Bamishe 10 Share FacebookTwitterWhatsAppTelegramEmail
