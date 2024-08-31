Champion Newspapers Limited
Bamishe family celebrates Deaconess Janet Bolaji Taye

( L-r) Idowu Baderin, second daughter of the deceased ; Jide Fasanmi, former General Manager, Marketing, Anchor Insurance Company Ltd; Oluwatosin Akinjise, first daughter of the deceased; Femi Bamishe, first son; Bisi Bamishe, daughter-inlaw, and her husband, Pastor Ebenezer Bamishe during the Christian wake service of Deaconess Janet Bolaji Taye Bamishe conducted by The Apostolic Church Nigeria at Abesan Estate, Ipaja, Lagos recently.
