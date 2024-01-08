Bamidele Omosehin becomes Prime Minister of Osooro Kingdom as Rebuja confers on him The Lisa

…Says his title was not bought with money but good character and communal impacts

In an epoch-making event attended by the Crème dé la Crème of the society from all walks of life, High Chief Bamidele Omosehin was officially conferred with the title of the Lisa (Prime Minister) of Osooro Kingdom, a title that has been given since July 7, 2023.

There was loud ovation by the people especially the Omosehin family when the traditional right was done and the chieftaincy titles of Lisa and Yeye Lisa was conferred on High Chief Bamidele Omosehin and his beautiful wife, High Chief Lynda Omosehin, respectively.

Commencing the programme of the day, this illustrious son of Osooro Kingdom honoured the customs and traditions of the land by doing a ‘meet and greet’ with Ọba-in-Council at the Palace of the Rebuja of Osooro, HRM Oba Gbadebo Bajowa.

While giving reasons for the investiture of the noble titles on High Chief Bamidele Omosehin and his wife, the paramount ruler of Osooro said: “I am just knowing High Chief Bamidele Omosehin not more than four months now. Yes! But what people and the family said about him is commendable and worthy of this special celebration of today.

“To be candid, this gentleman is humane and humble. In fact, his humanitarian services transcend the present; almost a decade ago. He’s indeed building on the legacies of his forebearers, who have etched for themselves names that can never be erased in the annals of history of Ikale land.

“Many celebrations have come and gone but the one we’re having today is so unique in many ways because the title, which has been given since July 7, 2023, was not bought with money but with a dint of sheer humanity cum community-based intervention programmes that have overtime lifted the indigents, widows, orphans, disabled, students, artisans and many more out of poverty.”

“Another uniqueness in this is the conferment of Yeye Lisa on the lovable and beautiful wife of High Chief Bamidele Omosehin. Mrs. Lynda Omosehin today has become the Yeye Lisa of Osooro Kingdom, a novel chieftaincy title bestowed on her for his supportive roles she’s been playing to her husband.”

Responding to the conferment of the titles after the conclusion of traditional rites, High Chief Bamidele Omosehin appreciates his family and the Ọba-in-Council for counting him worthy of such exalted title in the land.

“Appreciating God who made today a possibility, I must give out my heart of gratitude to my family for choosing me without rancour or division. I’m not the most qualified yet they chose me for this exalted position. I will never take them for granted.”

“My Kabiyesi, His Imperial Majesty Oba Gbadebo Bajowa has really done me proud today and I must confess that my joy knows no bound. I am happy that I’m alive to receive the greatest and highest honour in the land after our royal father.

“I dedicate this title to the course of humanity and my well-wishers who came from all walks of life to celebrate with me. This can only nudge me to do more to better the lots of the society especially my immediate Ikale community.”

The event reached its crescendo when the citation of High Chief Bamidele Omosehin was read to the admiration of everybody. The citation chronicled his genealogical history from his great grandfather to this present day family. The rich cultural values of the family and their tenacious ascendancy to the position of the Lisa awed the applauding members of the audience as they opined those testimonies are inspiring.

Personalities who spoke to our correspondent took their turns to celebrate the iconic scion of the Ikale land.

Professor Faduyile Dayo Francis while responding to questions gestured that the honour was well-deserving of High Chief Bamidele Omosehin.

“High Chief Bamidele Omosehin is most deserving of the honour of the Prime Minister of Osooro Kingdom. He’s been an impactor in the community helping Ikale to leave the stone age of poverty towards building a self sustainable youth.

“His likes are many though, but his numerous interventions in the land are rare to come by as his actions are not based on politics but purely humanity. This is the kind of person we should celebrate and announce to the world for his impeccable giant strides in the service of humanity.”

To cap the event up, the ace Yoruba poet, Baba Ajobiewe ,serenaded the gathering with his poetic didactics.

Dignitaries present are royal fathers-Jegun of Idepe, Olu of Igodan, Obagberume of Igbodigo, Oniju of Iju-Odo, Odofin of Iju-Oke, and other High Profile Chiefs; Engineer Emmanuel Uchenna Okafor; Mr. Oluwafemi Kalejaye, Princess Ibidun Bajowa, and many more.

