Bamako Airport closed as gunmen attack police base in Mali

Gunmen launched an assault on a military police base in the Malian capital Bamako early Tuesday.

The incident led to reports of gunfire, explosions, and the closure of the airport, according to AFP.

Mali has been ruled by a military junta since back-to-back coups in 2020 and 2021.

After the Malian coup, military juntas also seized power in neighbouring Burkina Faso and Niger.

“This morning, armed men attacked at least one military police base in Bamako. They have not been formally identified,” a police source told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Volleys of gunfire interspersed with explosions began at around 5am and black smoke could be seen rising from an area near the airport.

“Bamako airport is temporarily closed due to events.”

A witness said he and other worshippers were stuck in a mosque near the area during early morning prayers.

The French High School Liberte announced it would remain closed.

