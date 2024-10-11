Ballon d’Or organizers introduce new rule for award winners

France Football, the organizers of the Ballon d’Or awards, are set to implement a new rule from this year.

With over two weeks left before the ceremony takes place on October 28, there have been whispers about who will take the prize home.

Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior is widely expected to be named winner ahead of names like Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham and Rodri.

Vinicius was outstanding as Los Blancos won the LaLiga and Champions League titles last season.

But according to The Athletic correspondent, Mario Cortegana, the winner of the 2024 Ballon d’Or will not be interviewed by France Football before the award is held – as it was always the tradition.

Cortegana claims the winner will know he has won when the envelope is opened during the live ceremony.