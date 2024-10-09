Bala Mustapha Assumes Office As New Rivers CP

•Prioritizes security of lives, properties, reads riot act

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The new Commissioner of Police in Rivers State, CP Bala Mustapha has on Monday, assumed duty as the 46th CP in the oil rich state.

CP Mustapha, in his maiden press briefing, after a brief handover ceremony by the predecessor, CP Olatunji Disu, promised to prioritize security of lives and properties, even as he declared zero-tolerance on all forms of crime and criminality.

The CP said he will employ intelligence and proactive led policing to restore calm in various LGAs in the state.

He said, “As I assume duty, I wish to make it abundantly clear that my priority is to ensure the safety, security, and well-being of all residents and visitors in Rivers State.

“I am aware that Rivers State, being one of the nation’s economic hubs, faces unique security challenges. From incidents of kidnapping, cultism, armed robbery, and oil bunkering to communal clashes and violent crimes, and more recently crises emanating from political interests, the complexities of maintaining law and order here require a proactive and strategic approach.”

CP Mustapha expressed commitment to collaborate with critical stakeholders in the state in restoring peace and tranquility in the state especially the Local Government Areas experiencing pockets of violence and arson as a result of the political crisis.

Harping on intelligence gathering, community policing and public engagement to combat crime and criminality in the state, CP Mustapha declared zero tolerance for corruption and unprofessional conduct among police officers in the command.

He also vowed to work with sister agencies to end crude oil theft and illegal bunkering activities in the state.

He said, “Upon assuming this office, I have reviewed the current security situation in the state, and I would like to outline my vision and strategies for ensuring the safety and security of our communities and people.

“We will not tolerate any form of corruption, misconduct, or abuse of power by police officers, those found engaging in unprofessional behaviour will face the full wrath of the law. We are here to uphold justice, not to be agents of oppression. Our internal monitoring mechanisms will be strengthened to ensure discipline within the ranks.

“The command under my leadership will intensify our efforts in curbing cult-related activities and work with youth groups, religious bodies, and civil society organizations to promote peace, education, and alternative livelihoods for the youths.”

He added that, “The command will collaborate with the Nigerian Navy, Army, Department of State Services (DSS), NSCDC and other relevant agencies to dismantle the networks responsible for these crimes and bring the perpetrators to justice.”

The CP called for collaboration from Rivers people especially the traditional rulers, community leaders, youth groups, the media, religious organizations, and every law-abiding citizen to rid the state of crime and violence.

CP Mustapha also harped on partnership with the media. “You are my key partners in our quest to secure the state. I urge you to report accurately, objectively, and responsibly. Sensationalism or the spread of unverified information only serves to heighten fear and tension. My office is always open for clarification, and we will ensure regular updates on our activities.”