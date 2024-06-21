Bagudu lauds NFC contributions, advocates for Int’l Collaboration

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja

The Honourable Minister of Budget and Economic Planning Sen Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has advocated for support from international organisations and relevant stakeholders for the Nigerian Film Corporation to boost the economic growth of the country.

The Minister made this known when the Managing Director/Chief Executives, Dr Ali Nuhu and senior members of the corporation paid him a courtesy visit in the Ministry, today, in Abuja.

Abubakar Bagudu noted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was deliberate in the establishment of the Ministry of Culture and Creative Economy as he recognized the fact that some organizations or fields of endeavors contribute to economic growth of a nation.

According to the minister, ‘’ Our major asset rather than liability is the creative industry and remains the biggest employer of labour’’.

He therefore called on the Director General of the NFC to find meaningful opportunities for Youths to take advantage of the industry. Bagudu also advised the corporation to seek collaboration with KOICA of South Korea, Japan and the French Embassy, to move the creative industry in the country, forward.

The Minister called Dr. Ali Nuhu, a disruptor brought into government to use his creative ability to convey positive messages of Renewed Hope and project resilient Nigerians who daily toil to live meaningful lives.

Speaking, the Director General of NFC, said the purpose of the courtesy increase in the budgetary allocation of the corporation, to enable it achieve its mandates. He specifically noted that the increase in budgetary supplementation would enable the Corporation maintain its liaison offices, the development of the NFC permanent site, capacity building of the existing staff and the recruitment of its aging personnel.

In a welcome address, the Director/Economic Growth, Mrs Elizabeth Egharevba said ” Our entertainment Industry is contributing to our economic growth and with your appointment by the President, we are positive you will achieve more”

The NFC is one of the parastatals in the Federal Ministry of Culture and Creative Economy and has the mandate to foster a thriving and enduring film industry and cinema culture, in Nigeria.

Dr. Nuhu was appointed the Director General\Chief Executive Officer of NFC, by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in January, 2024.

