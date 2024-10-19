BADARU VISIT MILITARY INFORMATIONS IN KADUNA, COMMENDS TROOPS’ EFFORTS IN THE FIGHT AGAINST INSECURITY

The Honourable Minister of Defence, H.E.Mohammed Badaru Abubakar CON, mni has commended the troops for their efforts in securing Kaduna State and making the Kaduna/Birnin Gwari road safe.

The Minister made the commendation during his two-day operational visit to Kaduna, the Minister visited various military formations, including the Headquarters Sub-Sector 3 Joint Task Force Operation Fansan Yamma Birnin Gwari, 1 Division Area of Responsibility, Pole Wire Military Camp, and the Air Training Command of the Nigeria Air Force.

According to the statement signed by Director ( Information and Public Relations) Henshaw Ogubike ,The Minister praised the troops for their resilience and hard work, which has led to significant security improvements in Birnin Gwari. “For the last six months, we have not heard of any kidnapping or ambush of civilians, aside from one or two engagements with bandits by the troops,” he said.

“This is commendable, and I thank you on behalf of Mr. President, who is aware of the good work and has asked me to encourage you to continue and end the menace of banditry and other forms of criminalities.”

The Minister stated that his visit is to boost the morale of troops across military formations and to assess the operational capacity and strategic coordination to ensure enduring peace and stability in the region.

He acknowledged the significant security improvements in Birnin Gwari and charged them to sustain the fight against insecurity in the region.

Furthermore, the Minister highlighted the significant achievements they have recorded so far and charged them not to relent. He said:

“As you all know, your efforts is crucial to the development of our nation. Security is Paramount to the development of any nation and what you are doing is key to Nigeria’s development. We all have to leave a peaceful and prosperous nation for our children and grand children.”

Speaking on the Troop’s Commitment, the representatives of the troops pledged their unwavering commitment to fighting insurgency and banditry.

The Chief of Staff, Section 1, Brigadier-General SS Shehu, assured the Minister of the division’s commitment to stemming prevailing threats by terrorists. Also, the Commanding Officer of Sub-Sector 3 Joint Task Force Operation Fansan Yamma Birnin Gwari, Lt. Col. A Abdullahi, promised to sustain professionalism and maintain a secure security situation.