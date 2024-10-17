Badaru urges synergy on military industrial complex as Nigeria leverages technology for security

Chidimma Uchegbu – Abuja

Minister of Defence, H. E. Mohammed Badaru Abubakar has reaffirmed Federal Government’s commitment to bolstering Nigeria’s military capabilities through enhanced Research and Development (R&D).

Speaking at the Defence Research and Development Bureau (DRDB) Annual Seminar and Exhibition in Abuja, the Minister stressed the importance of leveraging local innovation to overcome the challenges posed by global and regional security threats.

Addressing the audience as the Special Guest of Honour, the Minister said: “Our national security strategy acknowledges the vital role of innovation in fostering a secured and prosperous nation. To effectively respond to today’s dynamic threats, we must integrate a Military Industrial Complex that promotes self-reliance and local production of military equipment.” He further highlighted President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, emphasizing the President’s commitment to advancing Nigeria’s defence production capacity through the DICON Bill of 2023.

Director ( Information and Public Relations), Henshaw Ogubike in his statement stated that the seminar, themed “Enhancing Synergy in R&D Towards a Robust Military Industrial Complex in Nigeria”, is aimed to promote collaboration among stakeholders in the defence sector.

The Minister underscored the critical need for synergy, stating that R&D is the backbone of any successful Military Industrial Complex. “It is through collaboration and cooperation that we can harness cutting-edge technologies and stay ahead of emerging threats,” he explained.

Consequently, he said the Ministry will continue to support DRDB’s efforts to develop indigenous military technology, stating that: “We are committed to fostering policies that encourage private sector participation and capacity building in defence research. Together, we will build a self-reliant nation with a strong defence posture.”