Badaru Urges Graduates Of Army War College To Uphold National Security In Line With Renewed Hope Agenda

Minister of Defence, H. E. Mohammed Badaru Abubakar CON, mni, has urged the graduating students of Army War College Course 8/2024 to uphold national security in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR.

The Minister made the call during the graduation ceremony for the participants of Army War College Nigeria Course 8/2024 at Army War College, Abuja.

The ceremony is a celebration of the achievements of the graduates who completed 35 weeks of rigorous training in national security, military strategy, and operational art.

In his keynote address, the Minister who was the Special Guest of Honour commended the graduates for their dedication and perseverance throughout the course, emphasizing the significance of their newly acquired skills in leadership and strategic thinking.

He said: “It is a great honour to stand before you today at the graduation ceremony for the participants of Army War College Course 8/2024, I am privileged to celebrate the remarkable achievements of our graduates. Your journey to this moment involved 35 weeks of rigorous training, intellectual stimulation and growth, as well as personal sacrifice. Today is a testament to your resilience and commitment to excellence.”

Addressing the graduates on their future responsibilities, the Minister highlighted the importance of their roles as operational and strategic leaders in Nigeria’s Armed Forces. “Today’s graduation marks your gradual transformation from tactical into operational and strategic level leaders. Leadership is the cornerstone of military service, extending beyond mere orders to inspiring and guiding others towards a common goal. As graduates of the Army War College Nigeria, you are now equipped with the tools that will enable you to lead and navigate the geostrategic landscape,” he opined.

The Minister encouraged the graduates to lead with integrity, courage, and compassion, reminding them of their pivotal role in addressing complex and ambiguous challenges:

“Gentlemen, the world is constantly evolving and the challenges we face are increasingly complex and ambiguous. As officers skilled in operational-level planning, you will encounter uncertain and often perilous situations. I thus encourage you to embrace these challenges with confidence, aptitude, and determination.”

Furthermore, Badaru extended his gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR for his support to the Nigerian Military and also acknowledged the sacrifices of the Chief of Army Staff, the College Governing Board, the Commandant, Faculty members, and families of the graduates.

He congratulated the graduates of the Army War College Course 8/2024, saying “Your future is bright, and I have no doubt that you will all serve our nation with distinction.”