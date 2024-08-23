Badagry delegation meets Culture Minister on ways to grow economy

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja

A high-level delegation from Badagry, led by Hon. Sesi Oluwaseun Whingan , Member of the House of Representatives for Badagry Federal Constituency, and Hon. Solomon Saanu Bonu , a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, who doubles as Chairman, House Committee on Arts and Culture held a pivotal meeting with the Minister of Culture and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, in Abuja.

During the meeting, the delegation presented a comprehensive set of five strategic proposals aimed at transforming Badagry into a leading hub for culture, creativity, and economic growth.

The proposals include: Revitalizing and upgrading the creative center in Badagry into an industrial creative hub. Establishing a Craft Market aimed at exporting local crafts to bolster Nigeria’s GDP and prioritizing the training and development of human capacity in Badagry.

Others include strategies om how to utilize the Creative Leap Accelerator Programme (CLAP) to drive innovation and co-creating a national festival akin to Zangbeto to showcase Badagry’s unique cultural heritage.

In addition to the proposals, the delegation introduced the “Feast Of A Legend” initiative to Minister Musawa and her team, led by Peter Mesewaku.

In her response, the Minister reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to exploring the potential of establishing a creative hub in Badagry and expanding the traditional craft industry.

She highlighted Badagry’s status as a key tourism destination in Nigeria and emphasized the importance of developing new cultural sites.

Minister Musawa commended the Badagry delegation for their timely proposals, which she said align perfectly with the Ministry’s vision. She expressed enthusiasm for collaborating with states to harness the creative economy and announced plans for official visit to Badagry.

Prominent members of the delegation who accompanied Hon. Sesi and MHA Bonu to meet with the minister in Abuja included Mr. Peter Mesewaku and Prince Olu Kosoko , both tourism professionals; Dr. David Opeyemi Oke , a philanthropist and businessman; Mr. Femi Iroko , a risk management and digital marketing officer; and Olamilekan Quadri , the MHR’s personal media assistant.

This engagement represents a significant step forward in positioning Badagry as a cultural and creative powerhouse within Nigeria.

