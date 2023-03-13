Bad roads responsible for most auto crashes in Nigeria –Experts

Victor Duruamaku Owerri and Daniel Dauda, Jos

In recent times, Nigeria as a developing country recorded more terrible road crashes which led to the lose of many lives, and property

This sad situation, also raised so much concern that it drew the attention of stakeholders who expressed worry on the situation

However, most transport system owners and managers reacting to the situation, laid blame mostly on the state of the road network in the country

Most of the stakeholders are of the opinion that because high percentage of the roads in the country are in a dilapidated state

In his own opinion on the situation, an Owerri based transport business owner, Mazi Chukwuraa Nzediegwu believed that, ” if the roads in this country are regularly maintained, graded and marked with roads signs, road users would be able to know the speed limit meant for a particular road like it is done in advanced countries”

He further observed that, ” the federal government through the ministry of works, housing and transport should introduce the policy of road designation and make it compulsory for some roads to be designated”

Nzediegwu decried a situation where a long trailer vehicle, would be shearing a road with a light vehicle

According to him, ” this policy of marking and grading of roads should be strictly implemented in Nigeria as it is done in developed countries”

Believing that Nigeria will not continue to remain a developing country, he challenged the federal government to be realistic and patriotic enough to give the citizenry ” accident free roads and highways”

Also reacting to this sad development, another transport company owner, chief Godwin Ndukwe Azunna said that corruption that is so glaring in government and among Government officials is partly responsible for what is being experienced on Nigerian roads

He said also the roads and transport regulating body, the road safety corp has been engrossed in massive corruption as it’s officers on the roads nolonger live up to expectations

Chief Azunna noted that so much decay have been noticed in the operation s of the regulating body, pointing out that drivers are nolonger checkmated the way they should be

He therefore urged the government to put in more efforts and review the style of operation of the regulating body

According to him, ” Government know what to do to remedy the situation, it must be proactive in treating or handling issues concerning roads, dilapidated roads should be fixed without delay and more solid roads should also be built

However, rising from increased rate of road accident in Nigeria, the Federal Road safety Corp (FRSC), has implored motorists to strictly adhere to rules and regulations guiding vehicle operation to avoid unwarranted crashes.

The road crashes across the length and breadth of Nigeria leading to deaths and degrees of injuries generated pandemonium, tension and anxiety.

However, what is responsible for such ugly train that appears to be a nightmare for many Nigerians is something one can’t imagine.

Speaking to our correspondent Sunday in Jos, spokesman of FRSC Plateau state command, Peter Longsan described the recent road crashes in Nigeria as unfortunate, called for precautionary measures by motorists.

In his words, ” the recent events in regard to road crashes in Nigeria is very unfortunate, and we sympathized with families that lost their love ones.

“Beyond that, were calling on the motorists plying the road to consistently adhere to safety drive measures as stipulated in the FRSC act.

” We can’t denied the fact that road crashes normally occur, but I can assured you 80℅ to 90℅ of road accident in Nigeria is as a result of negligence from both private and commercial drivers.

Observing way forward towards improving the standardization of road transport system in Nigeria, the FRSC spokesman in Plateau, said even though there is little improvement in road infrastructure but government need to intensify more priority.

“We cannot denied the fact that there great improvement in road infrastructure networking but more is need to be done by the government to enhanced movement viability of the motorists.

” For the vehicle operators, most especially I am using this opportunity to draw attention of NURTW, NARTO and other critical stakeholders to join hands with FRSC to sanitize transport system and reduced the menace of road crashes to the barest minimum in Nigeria.