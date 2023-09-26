Bad roads: NNPP chieftain kicks against collection of road worthiness levy

…Tasks govts to fix roads before imposing levy on motorists

JOSEPH OKWU, Ibadan

A Chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party(NNPP), Amb. Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has called on both the Federal and state governments to stop collecting road worthiness charges until they make roads under their control motorable.

Speaking on the state of roads in major cities in the country, Ajadi said the roads were impassable and have been causing damages to vehicles on daily basis.

The top politician wondered why government is forcing motorists to cough out huge sums of money as road worthiness levy while in actual fact the roads are terribly bad and are not adequately maintained by governments.

In a release issued on Sunday, Ajadi said the current rainy season has further exposed most of the Nigerian roads as most roads have turned to death traps.

He cited the penultimate Saturday experience on the Lagos – Badagry Expressway and the Lagos – Abeokuta Expressway all in Lagos, which were flooded and constituted hindrance to vehicular and human movements after early downpour.

Ajadi said he appreciated the demand for vehicles to be road worthy before plying the roads, saying it was aimed at providing lasting solutions to the historical antecedents of dangers posed by having vehicles that are not road worthy on the roads.

He, however, insisted that for governments to have moral right to collect road worthiness charges, they must make the roads smooth and well maintained.

According to him, “Government must ensure the roads are motorable. Government cannot be demanding road worthiness charges from the vehicle owners whereas it is the bad roads that make motor vehicles not being road worthy.

“It is like vehicle owners are suffering from two ends. The bad roads damage their vehicles and government also collect fees from them as a way of certifying that their vehicles are road worthy.

“He who comes to equity must come with clean hands. For government to collect road worthiness fees, it must make roads very smooth and motorable”, Ajadi said in the statement.

