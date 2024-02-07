Bad economy: I offered better policy options to Tinubu’s morbid prescriptions –Atiku

From Cyril Mbah and Jonas Ezike, Abuja.

The Presidential Spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, failed to provide a credible defence of BolaTinubu’s failures in tackling the economic challenges facing the country. In his characteristic manner, he resorts to insults and name-calling. He demonstrates ignorance of the happenings around him – as he denies, for example, that Bola Tinubu’s policies are creating excruciating pain and causing despair. We wish to respond to him as follows.

Point 1: Did Atiku Abubakar offer any better policy options in his run for the presidency?

Yes, he did. His living prescriptions contrast sharply with Bola Tinubu’s morbid policies. Atiku’s policy document, My Covenant With Nigerians, offers a clearly defined and robust roadmap for the socio-political and economic transformation of Nigeria. On the economy, the policy document outlines the challenges we face and our vision to get the economy on its feet and create prosperity.

If Bayo desires, he can have a copy for free!

Point 2: That all the major presidential candidates supported withdrawal of subsidy on PMS.

But so, what? Even if all the major candidates agreed that the fuel subsidy regime must end and that the multiple exchange rates must be fixed, this would not translate into endorsing Bola Tinubu’s failures in implementation. The truth is that unlike Atiku, Bola Tinubu did not understand the reforms he embarked upon and had no idea what steps to take to mitigate their negative impact.

As a leader with foresight, Atiku anticipated that the withdrawal of subsidy and the unification of exchange rates could, in the absence of fundamental interventions, impact negatively on micro and small enterprises in the informal sector. He anticipated that such policies could elevate the levels of vulnerability and deprivation of poor families. including the youth and adults with no incomes.

The former Vice President, therefore, pledged to support Nigeria’s businesses by creating an Economic Stimulus Fund with an initial investment capacity of approximately US$10 billion to prioritize support to MSMEs across all the economic sectors, as they offer the greatest opportunities for achieving inclusive growth. The Fund was designed to make it easier for Nigeria’s 60 million micro and small enterprises to navigate the stormy seas in the aftermath of the withdrawal of subsidy on PMS.

In contrast, Bola Tinubu offered a paltry N125 billion to help the MSMEs, which at today’s exchange rate is no more than US100 million. Of course, Bayo Onanuga is aware that the pledge is yet to be redeemed by the president.

Atiku also pledged to implement a robust social investment programme to support the poor and vulnerable with CCTs. Atiku’s support to the poor and vulnerable would include prioritized actions to address the challenges of displacement and the sufferings of IDPs across the country.

In contrast, the funds for Tinubu’s CCT were cornered by his officials in the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs.

Alongside the Economic Stimulus Fund, Atiku pledged to launch a uniquely designed skills-to-job programme that would target all categories of youth, including graduates, early school leavers as well as the massive numbers of uneducated youth who are currently not in education, employment, or training.

As a leader of vision, Atiku was ready for the potential fallout of his policies. Bola Tinubu was clearly not ready. It was only after he unleashed his morbid reforms that he started groping in the dark, looking for solutions. We all recall that in October 2023, the Financial Times of London rebuked Bola Tinubu for announcing plans without ideas for how to implement them.

Point 3: Is the private sector not overburdened by Bola Tinubu’s failure to address the aftermath of his policies?

Would Bayo Onanuga deny that Unilever, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Procter & Gamble (P&G), Sanofi-Aventi Nigeria, Bolt Food, Equinor etc had exited Nigeria citing reasons including foreign exchange complexities, security concerns, and high operational costs?

Bayo Onanuga must be living in a dream world outside the shores of Nigeria

Point 4: Is Bayo denying that cost-of-living pressures have intensified since May 2023?

He needs to read the official statistics from the National Bureau of Statistics: The annual inflation rate reached a nearly 30-year high of 28.9% in December 2023, up from 28.2% in November.

Would Bayo Onanuga deny that food prices, which constitute a significant portion of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) basket, soared to 33.9% in December, the highest level since August 2005? Would he also deny that in many states of the federation, citizens have blocked roads in protest? Just yesterday morning (Monday, February 5), it was reported that hundreds of residents of Minna in Niger State blocked major roads to protest hunger and the high cost of living in the country.

Only failed leaders play the ostrich and live in self-denial.

Point 5: The Presidency’s response is full of lamentations and resorted to blame game. It is a familiar road travelled by the ruling party!

It has become fashionable for every APC-led government to blame others, especially the opposition and external factors for Nigeria’s economic woes. Now, Tinubu is elevating the blame game to the NEXT LEVEL as he accuses his own party of lacklustre performance.

The evidence, however, is overwhelming. Tinubu’s under-performance is largely attributable to leadership failures in the management of the economy. The failure of leadership by the APC-led government is staring every Nigerian in the face as the country’s economic, social, political, and security challenges persist and assume frightening dimensions.

An unprepared leadership such as Bola Tinubu’s fails to anticipate impending crisis and is always slow to react.

.APC blames opposition parties for protests

However, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused opposition parties of instigating youths to protests in some major cities across the country in their desperation to portray the ruling party”s administration as under-performing.

In a statement issued on Tuesday following a rash of protests in some states over high cost of living, the National Publicity Secretary of the

All Progressives Congress (APC), Barrister Felix Morka branded the opposition block as over-desperate mercenaries and power mongers seeking base and parochial political gains.

The statement said the protests in Minna and Kano on Monday were the manifestations of “the devious and unpatriotic plot” by the opposition to paint the ruling party black.

According to the statement, the protests which happened almost simultaneously in both cities was not coincidental.

“It bears a bold stamp of an orchestrated and coordinated effort to instigate unrest and undermine the government.

“This mercenary opposition tactic is a clear and present threat to public peace and national security.

“While we recognize the right of citizens to engage in peaceful protests, we urge our good people to be vigilant and not lend themselves to the treacherous attempt by the opposition to promote social strife by its incendiary rhetoric and manipulative plots.

“The President Bola Tinubu-led administration is solidly committed to doing everything in its power to mitigate the transient pains of critically important reforms that are crucial to economic recovery and sustainable prosperity for all Nigerians.

“It behoves us as good citizens of our beloved country to stand fast with our government in this noble stride. In due time, these policy reforms will yield enduring beneficial transformation of the material conditions of life in the country.”

The APC concluded its reaction by imploring Nigerians to shun “the guile and unpatriotic attempt by opposition elements to

.Tinubu, APC politicising economic hardship–PDP

.’Nigerians have right to protest’

Also, The Peoples Democratic Party has criticized President Bola Tinubu’s All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government for allegedly politicising Nigerians’ protests against the current economic hardship and worsening insecurity in the country.

Youths and women of Niger State took to the streets of Minna on Monday, protesting against what they termed as severe hardship and the increasing cost of living in the country.

On Tuesday, the ruling APC accused opposition parties in the country of orchestrating the protests.

National Publicity Secretary of APC, Felix Morka, in a statement stated “The protests in Minna and Kano on Monday were the manifestation of this devious and unpatriotic plot. That the protests happened simultaneously in both cities is not coincidental. It bears the bold stamp of an orchestrated and coordinated effort to instigate unrest and undermine the government.

“This mercenary opposition tactic is a clear and present threat to public peace and national security.”

Reacting, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, described APC’s action as insensitive.

“The action of the APC in threatening Nigerians for exercising their democratic and Constitutional right to protest in the face of misrule, agonising poverty, hunger, killings, and other harrowing experiences under the Tinubu administration shows that the APC is insensitive and relishes the life-discounting situation in the country, he said.

PDP national publicity scribe said the approach by the APC, instead of listening to the people, is not only offensive but akin to pushing Nigerians to the wall and daring them to do their worst.

The statement read in part “It is an assault on the sensibility of the people that rather than providing answers to how the Tinubu-led APC government in a space of nine months, turned the nation’s economy upside down leading to terrifying food scarcity and catastrophic high cost of living, the APC is seeking to label and clamp down on the suffering masses.

“The APC is insensitive to the fact that because of its policies more than 104 million citizens have sunk deeper into poverty; Nigerians can no longer afford their daily meals with families now going to bed on empty stomachs as poverty rate soars to over 46%.

“Any government that has an idea of macro-economic policy management ought to have recognized that the suffocating policies of abrupt increase in the pump price of petroleum products, high cost of electricity and arbitrary floating of the Naira as executed by the Tinubu administration without due considerations, would have excruciating consequences to the economy as being witnessed today.

“These thoughtless policies by President Tinubu and the APC are responsible for the crippling of the productive sector with a 28% inflation rate, crashing of the Naira from N167 to over N1,500 to a Dollar, closure of millions of businesses and mass exodus of international companies from Nigeria resulting to a distressing 41% unemployment rate and unbearable pressure on millions of families across the country.

“Is it not provocative that in the last eight years and nine months, instead of deploying the nation’s resources for the improvement of critical infrastructure and the productive sectors, Nigerians have witnessed massive looting of over N20 trillion by APC leaders and its officials in government through direct pillaging of government vaults, budget padding, contract inflation, oil subsidy scam, palliative racketeering and phony programs which have no benefit and consequence to the lives of the citizens?

“Moreover, the APC and the Tinubu administration have remained insensitive to the mass killings, kidnapping, and other acts of terrorism ravaging the country without proffering any concrete action plan and policies to address this multifarious consuming carnage.

“Since President Tinubu took office on May 29, 2023, no fewer than 5000 Nigerians have been killed by terrorists emboldened by the laidback attitude and body language of Mr. President who has failed to show seriousness on issues of security or empathy to victims either by words or action.

“It is sad that in all of these, President Tinubu is missing in action as he holidays in France at the expense of the Nigerian treasury.

“The APC must understand and come to terms with the fact that there is frustration in the land because of the suffocating economic and social policies; laidback attitude to security and massive corruption in the Tinubu administration.”

.as Reps Grill FIRS Chairman, CBN Governor, Ministers of Finance and Budget and National Planning on State of the Economy..

The House of Representatives on Tuesday began the second phase of its Sectoral Debate series aimed at promoting transparency and accountability in government operations.

The RT Hon.Tajudeen Abbass led 10th House in its Legislative Agenda had said that the series of sectoral debates from key sector stakeholders is to strengthen oversight of the House in key ministries, departments and agencies of the government.

The debate which kicked off with the Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service FIRS Mr Zack Adedeji also featured the Minister of Finance Mr Wale Edun, the Minister of Budget and National Planning Sen. Atiku Bagudu and the Governor Central Bank of Nigeria CBN Dr Olayemi Cardoso in attendance.

In his remarks,the Deputy Speaker Hon.Benjamin Kalu said that the debate focuses on the strategies to revamp the nation’s ailing economy.

He further said that the nation demands purposeful leadership from the invited stakeholders noting that there is hunger and inflation that have slowed down economic growth and prosperity.

Speaking on the issues, the FIRS Chairman Mr Adedeji said that the agency is projecting N7.2 trillion as tax revenue adding that they are working assiduously to bring in more people into the tax net.

He said that the agency in the last few months had contributed significantly to government’s revenue generation adding that they had provided one stop shop for tax collection.

He further stated that agency had raked in N12.3 trillion in revenue to the federation and that agency is working to develop the people and the technology used in driving tax collection by the government.

Also in his presentation, the the Minister of Finance Mr Wale Edun said that the nation’s economy is now much better now than in May 2023 when the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu government took over the powers of the federal government.

He said that even though there is increase in inflation and high cost of living, the government is working hard to confront all the vested interests in the economy to ensure that the economy is strong and resilient.

On his own part the Minister of Budget and National Planning Sen.Atiku Bagudu said that the Ministry is working on the urgent need to stimulate sustainable economic growth in the country

He said that the federal government through the ministry is seeking for ways to patner with the National Assembly to stimulate economic activities in the nation.

Also in his presentation, the Governor Central Bank of Nigeria CBN Dr Olayemi Cardoso said that the apex bank is devising both fiscal and monetary measure aimed at revitalizing the economy.

He further stated that globally to he economic landscape around the world have remained challenging.

On the foreign exchange fluctuation and value of the local currency the Naira, he said that the foreign exchange market was designed to address foreign exchange fluidity.

He added that measures are being put in place by the monetary authorities to reduce the exchange of the Naira to a United States dollar and the demand for foriegn exchange is base on the number of currencies that enters the country.

Many of the lawmakers however posed questions to the issues as they noted that the economy of the nation had seriously nosedived and is indeed in very comatose situation.

The Deputy Speaker who also gave a grim of hope on the economy despite all the issues raised and debated at the session said that the House is appreciative of the fact that there are improvements in the nation’s economy

He added that the improvement being witnessed in the various sectors of the economy would help to provide the needed buffer for increased production in many sectors of the Nigerian economy.