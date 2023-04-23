Backward integration catalyst for rapid beverage, food sector growth- Oyibo,FOBTOB President

Could you share some of the challenges the sector is currently facing and measures proffered to tackle them?

We have a lot of economic challenges facing the industry like problems with the sourcing of raw materials and the Russian/Ukraine war affecting the importation of raw materials. The reason some companies are embarking on backward integration is to make sure they grow their raw materials so that they can be safe from the strenuous process of having to import raw materials for them to utilise. Some of the companies that are embarking on backward integration will begin to reap their harvest, this is good news for the sector. Backward integration is the direction this country should be looking at, by dwelling less on importation. If we don’t do this, what happened to the textile industry will also spread to our sector. Most employers have come to terms with us on reasons they can not keep their workers due to the challenges. Sometimes we agree and sometimes we don’t as we look for better ways to negotiate. We have told them often a time that redundancy can never be a bailout option. As partners, we tell them that since we are embarking on backward integration, we should take some of the workforce and direct them on the cultivation of raw materials instead of outright sacking and some of them are looking in that direction. With us coming to terms with our employers, the number of redundancy now has reduced drastically. Also, on the issue of the naira crunch, it affected most of our workers as the majority could not access cash to come to work. Thank God for the joint efforts of the NLC and TUC to rescue the situation.

What would be your advice to the incoming administration to drive the economy?

First of all, you need an enabling environment. The issue of insecurity such as kidnapping, banditry, herdsmen/farmers clash and Boko Haram should be arrested. Due to insecurity, farmers are attacked, thereby reducing production. Government should urgently address that. Also, the inability to access foreign exchange is a big problem. The incoming government should ensure we have a single foreign exchange window for an equal exchange rate without favouritism to make sure the industry thrives.

The incoming president should strive to reconcile the country because, from the look of things, we all are sharply divided. If we don’t, it will affect us as a nation. The incoming president has the task of uniting us as a nation. There is a need to come up with a new constitution to restructure the system. He should not hesitate to give technocrats appointments, even if they are from another political party and those that fail to deliver on their job should be replaced.

What is your take on the japa syndrome and your advice to Nigerian youths?

Since many people do not see that the country would be better, informed of the decision to move out of the country. However, it is not everyone who has moved out of the country is equally doing well in their destination countries. But out of shame, they won’t come back. The youths must be certain of what they want to do. Even with our system challenges, if they have something tangible to do in the country they will make it. If they want to migrate, they should do it in the right way so they don’t fall into trouble.

The Federal Government debt is about N41 trillion. What is the implication for the economy and how can the incoming administration curb the seemingly unregulated borrowing?

In the first place, why are we borrowing? The essence of borrowing is to stimulate the economy and it is expected that once you borrow, the assets upon which you borrow the money would be made to pay back that loan. But in Nigeria’s case, it is not so. Different issues would arise on how they were misused. It means our leaders are not even aware in the first place of what they are going to do for the citizen. You find in some cases where some individuals are richer than the country itself. Few individuals are packing these monies to the detriment of the Nigerian populace. This is the reason we should have a responsible and accountable government. The incoming administration should be answerable to the people and ensure that monies taken away must be brought back.

What is your take on the different social investment programmes the government keeps investing in heavily yearly?

Nigeria has a corrupt system that does not allow for prudence. When Vice President Yemi Osinbajo went to the market to share Traders Moni, has it changed anything with the look of things now? That shows the country does not prioritise its needs. At least before you borrow, you must have calculated exactly what you want to do with the fund. Mark my words, very soon you will see confessions coming from old men aw and women, who are supposed to be custodians of the nation’s wealth. Unfortunately, some of us who see brightness as normal behaviour is seeing it now that it is a taboo. My take is that the World Bank is also an accomplice to the problem of this country. When you are lending money to countries and they are not utilising it for its purpose, why should you continue lending? Those who are also borrowing are also deceivers. A time will come when everyone will go on the streets to say enough of the International Monetary Fund (IMF)/World Bank policies and let us come up with our indigenous policies to grow our internal economic growth. Even though we cannot shy away from them, there is still a need to grow our economy without depending on them. The incoming government should be thinking in that direction.

Following the recent news that the Federal Government stopped excise duty, do you see it as an improvement in your sector?

When they say they stopped, it could only be on paper. Go to most manufacturing firms, they pay through their nose. We pay so many taxes. Recently they increased tax, suddenly they said they have reduced it. They increased taxes on alcoholic and non-alcoholic last year. It is all politics, it has not served any purpose, and the status quo remains.

If the economy is good, the industry, particularly, food should be given a tax holiday, because what companies pay as tax is more than enough to turn the fortunes of those companies. If businesses are to thrive, the government should see the reasons why tax holidays should be given probably for a period for the industry to stabilise. We are not saying we should be exempted from tax, but tax holidays should be given for some time so that some of those losses they have incurred should be recouped. But the government is only interested in bleeding us to death.

With the hike in diesel and electricity tariffs, as well as epileptic power supply, how is your sector coping with all of these?

It is a case of a man with hunched back, he knows how best to sleep with it. Some companies have introduced independent power supply at a huge cost. The recent bill signed by the President for states to generate power supply, I bet you will be just pen on paper.

Labour has canvassed that the local refineries should be repaired and made functional before the removal of subsidy, what is your take?

We would have anticipated our population growth before building the refineries with greater efficiency. This has been on the front burner for a very long time. The subsidy is a scam. Some of us in the trade union are also not exonerated in this whole thing, because if a system is failing, it is expected that unions, and civil society organisations should go to the street, it is not only when the cost of fuel is increased. Protest anywhere in the world is allowed, as long as it is peaceful. We will continue to engage and see how we can better our country. The issue of fuel subsidy removal is a scam, nothing more than that.

What is the level of local content and expatriate quota in your sector?

The issue of local content and expatriate quota is not been adhered to. They come at will. In some companies in our sector, the number of foreigners far outweighed the number of Nigerians. It was like I found myself in a foreign land when I visited a company recently. What is our border like? Everything comes in. Our system is corrupt.

Despite lingering challenges facing business, high diesel cost and multiple taxations, how do you come to terms with that redundancy has reduced in your sector?

This is because there is constant communication with our employers. Sometimes, when they want to carry out redundancy, they come to our office and we negotiate properly. We look at the backward integration part that rather than retrench workers, while not relocating them to your farm to join in cultivating the produce. The idea of coming up with redundancy is already out to bare. I can tell you authoritatively that when compared with what we have in the past, there has been a great improvement