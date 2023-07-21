Champion Newspapers Limited
Babatunde Fashola, wake keep & night of tributes of her Mother-in-law Mama Edith Baby Dibofu held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
L-r... Former Governor of Lagos State /Former minister of Works and Housing Mr. Babatunde Fashola; his Wife Dame Emmanuella  (her Mother); First Lady of Lagos State Dr Claudiana ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; Wife of Deputy Governor Lagos State. Mrs. Oluremi Hamzat . during the Wake Keep & Night of tributes Mama Edith Baby Dibofu, held in Lagos on 19/7/2023... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .
Cross Section of the family members.

L-r… Daughter of late Mama Edith Baby Dibofu, former First Lady of Lagos State/wife of Former minister of Works and Housing.   Dame Emmanuella Abimbola Fashola   with  Founder/Convener of Arise women Conference, Dr . Siju Iluyomade.

L-r … Nigerian Businessman and Managing Director of Yinka Folawiyo Group Mr Tunde Falawiyo with Former minister of Works and Housing Mr Babatunde Fashola.

L-r … Former  Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG)  Hakeem Odumosu; former Senior Special Assistant to the President of Nigeria Princess Adejoke Orelope- Adefulire; Pastor (Mrs) Funmi Adesegun; Secretary to the State Government (SSG)  Lagos Bimbola Salu- Hundeyin.

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Joe Igbokwe his wife  Dr. ( Mrs.) Grace Igbokwe (left).

L-r … Member of the House of Representatives  Olajumoke Okoya –Thomas; Former Deputy Governor Lagos State Princess Sarah Sosan; former inspector general of Police Alhaji Musilu Smith; Former  Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG)  Hakeem Odumosu.

Cross Section of White Cap Chiefs lead by High Chief Adesoji Adeniji Ajayibembe 11, the Obanikoro of Lagos island (Left).

L-r… Bimbola Salu- Hundeyin. Olajumoke Okoya –Thomas, Princess Sarah Sosan, Dr . Siju Iluyomade;  Princess Adejoke Orelope- Adefulire; (right) and other friends of Dame Emmanuella Abimbola Fashola.

Second,  left Monsignor Bernard Okoduwa, with other Catholic Priest, Singing during the Wake keep & Night of tributes Mama Edith Baby Dibofu, held in Lagos on 19/7/2023… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI  .

 

