Babalola’s call for Interim govt in 2023 an extension of President’s tenure–Lagos lawmaker.

.As Eddo calls for restructuring

IBRAHIM QUADRI and COMFORT EKELEME

A member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Abiodun Tobun on Tuesday described the call by an elder statesman, Chief Afe Babalola to have interim government put in place in 2023 as an extension of President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure.

Tobun who is representing Epe constituency I in the House gave the remark in an interview with our correspondent, noting that interim government is not democratic and unacceptable.

Afe Babalola had stated during a press conference that an interim government should replace the current administration at the expiration of President Muhammadu Buhari tenure in 2023.

The legal icon had stressed that the 2023 elections should be suspended until Nigeria has “a new-look peoples’ Constitution which should provide for part-time legislators and non-executive president’’.

Babalola said that members of the interim government should be drawn from all living former presidents and vice-presidents; some selected ministers and governors and delegates of prominent professional associations.

The professional associations could be the Nigeria Medical Association, Nigeria Bar Association, Nigeria Labour Congress, Nigeria Union of Journalists, Academic Staff Union of Universities and Civil Society Organisations.

According to him, it was regrettable that the current 1999 Constitution, foisted on Nigerians by the military was no longer in tune with realities of the day.

“The same Constitution has made politics become not only very attractive, but the only lucrative business in Nigeria today.

“What this means is that any election that holds under the present scenario will end up producing transactional and recycled leaders, with no ability to turn things around,’’ he said.

The Lagos lawmaker however disagreed with him, noting constituting an interim government would amount to bringing people that would not have the consent of the people.

Tobun argued, “Interim government is not acceptable and is not a recipe for development. There is no crisis, elections must come up and we must transist from one democratically elected president for our democracy to be strengthened. We must have elections, there is no need for interim government at all.”

Speaking on the spate of insecurity in the country, the lawmaker explained, “the insecurity has nothing to do with elections, Boko Haram is saying foreign education is not acceptable.

“It is not as if the President elected was not acceptable to Nigerians. It is even the best for us to have another president who will listen to the agitations and handle the problems in a civilized way and we will resolve the problems amicably.

“Bringing in an interim government will mean bringing somebody that does not have the consent of the people. And bringing interim government that means the President is going to apppint or pick the interim memebrs which is an extension of what we are having now. So we should allow the people of the country to elect their people.”

He further argued that, “insecurity is everywhere in the world, America, Ukraine and many parts of the world, saying *that does not stop them from democratic transition. Sincerely, I feel the elections should come as quickly as possible and a new president must be elected.

“Interim government is unacceptable, it is undemocratic and it is not the wish of the Nigerians. We must strengthened our democracy and allow the people to choose their president. Americans faced their problems and they surmounted it, UK did the same thing. We must allow elections, it is normal to have teething problem and when it is resolved, it becomes a history.”

Also, a presidential Aspirant of the Accord Party, Mr. Folorunso Aremu Eddo has frowned at the call to install an interim government after President Buhari’s tenure, saying that the problem in Nigeria is leadership and lack of patriotism among the people.

Eddo who strongly disagree with the idea of interim government, said it is true that the structure that we have now is not sustainable, hence the need for restructuring.

He said, “To now start to play footsie with another system that will do not know how it will end is very dangerous.

“The problem in Nigeria is the leadership and lack of patriotism among our people. Lack of love for the entity call Nigeria is causing us to hurt her.

“We do not need to disolve the government. Goodluck Jonathan formed a group that looked into the matter up during his administration but the report was not adopted,” he said.

Speaking further, Eddo maintained that If the legislators are serious, they can restructure while still in the office.

He said, “We tend to think that just because someone is a PhD holder, it mean the person is logical. It is not always true.