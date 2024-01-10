Baba Adini of Lagos, Sheikh Abd Hafeez Abou dies at 101

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Baba Adini of Lagos, Sheikh Abdul Hafeez Abou Nolla has been reported to have died,

Sources disclosed that one of the topmost Islamic clerics in Nigeria died on Tuesday, 9 January, 2024 at the age of 101.

He will be buried on Wednesday, 10 January, 2024 after a janazah prayer which is expected to take place at the Lagos Central Mosque.