AYU, YOU ARE GONE- WIKE

*Wike has done well for Rivers people- Makinde

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has advised the embattled national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Iyorchia Ayu to come to terms with the reality his calamitous reign has come to an end.

The governor said Ayu’s claim that only the National Executive Committee (NEC) can suspend him is a pointer that he is suffering from delusions of grandeur.

Speaking at Bellmouth Junction, Degema Krakrama bridge, venue of the inauguration of the phase one of the Trans-Kalabari Road, governor Wike declared that Dr. Ayu cannot reap from a party, by presiding over its affairs, where he has not sown, securing any electoral victory for it.

“AYU said nobody can suspend him but today, he has packed out from the national office. We have an acting chairman. I told him he will go whether you like it or not, he will go.

Governor Wike explained, peradventure, Dr. Ayu is unfamiliar with the party’s constitution, that the court, sometimes in the past, struck out in its judgement section that bestowed powers on NEC only, to suspend national officers.

“Those lawyers telling you that the ward has no power to suspend you, that it’s only National Executive Council (NEC), then you don’t understand what is happening. When you came, it was the ward that suspended (Uche) Secondus, and you went and took office, is it not?”

“So, is it now that you know that it is only NEC that can suspend you? Let me tell you, since they’ve not told you, the court has struck off that section of our constitution that says it’s only NEC can suspend (chairman). PDP did not even appeal the judgement.

“So, forget it, you are gone. You are wasting your time. We are ready for the battle. I am not from Benue, but I have interest and that interest is that Ayu must go.”

Governor Wike pointed out that Ayu’s suspension by his ward executive shows that he is not a formidable force and respected political leader who commands loyal followers.

“Look at it, a national chairman, your own ward will be suspending you. Does it not tell you that you are not on ground? Your own ward will be suspending you and you go to television to say only NEC can suspend you. Stay, wait for NEC, but then know that you’re gone.”

The Rivers State governor noted that sadly too Dr. Ayu could not secure winning votes for his preferred candidate in the February 25th presidential election.

This, governor Wike stated, is in addition to electoral failure that greeted Dr. Ayu because he lost his unit, ward, local government and the state to the opposition party.

“Ayu, the man you supported for president you didn’t give him the vote, he lost. We supported a southern president and we won in our States for equity, justice and fairness.

“A man who lost his unit, a man who lost his ward, a man who lost his local government, a man who lost his State and he is coming to preside over us who won our units, won our wards, won our local governments, won our state, something must be wrong.”

Governor Wike also told Dr. Ayu: “You cannot reap where you never sowed. If all of us have lost our States, what will you be chairing.

“You want to use Rivers State to be chairman, we are not party to that. Go and bring your own local government. Here (in Rivers), we won 32 over 32 seats for House of Assembly, Ayu, how many did you win? Here, we won the 3 seats for senate too, Ayu, how many did you win? We won 11 out of the 13 seats for House of representatives, Ayu, how many did you win?”

Commenting on the Trans-Kalabari Road project, governor Wike dismissed sceptics who had assumed he won’t complete the project. According to him, despite the kidnap of Lubrik Construction Company staff for five months in a bid to disrupt the project, he pressed on and ensured its completion in his tenure.

Governor Wike commended Kalabari people for supporting the PDP and delivering winning votes in the three local government areas for Sir Siminalayi Fubara to emerge the governor-elect.

Performing the Inauguration of the project, governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State noted that governor Wike has done so well for Rivers people because of the spread of his development projects in virtually every community.

Governor Makinde said he is following in the footstep of governor Wike to sustain the pace of delivery of democratic dividends to people of Oyo State who have graciously re–elected him for a second tenure.

Rivers State Commissioner for Works, Dr. George-Kelly Dakorinima Alabo said the Trans-Kalabari Road that is 13. 545 kilometers long linking six Kalabari communities to mainland, was awarded on 23 March 2021 and completed on schedule.

“Several governments in the past have made futile attempts to commence this project, but they were all efforts in futilities. You came, you awarded and in no time we are here for the commissioning of the project. Your Excellency, you have put your name in the sands of time so far the Kalabari ethnicity is concerned.

Before now, out of the 33 towns and villages of the Kalabari ethnic nationality, only 12 were linked up to the mainland. Your Excellency, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has linked up extra 6 to the mainland.”

In his goodwill message, Chairman of Rivers State Elders Forum, Chief Ferdinand Alabraba noted that 18 months after he was privileged to perform the flag-off of the Trans-Kalabari Road, against the expectation of sceptics, it has been released and inaugurated.

According to him, it shows that governor Wike is not like other politicians who promises what they cannot fulfill, Kalabari people are eternally grateful to him.

In his welcome address, Chairman of Degema Local Government Area, Michael Williams, flanged by his counterparts of Asari-Toru and Akuku-Toru expressed the appreciation of Kalabari people to governor Wike for fulfilling his promise of delivering the phase one of the Trans-Kalabari Road within his tenure.