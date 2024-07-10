AYAF implores President Tinubu to intervene in Dadiyata’s protracted abduction case

Arewa Youth Advancement Forum (AYAF), led by Comrade Mukhtar Sagir Dambatta, has issued a fervent appeal to President Bola Tinubu to utilize his executive authority to secure the prompt release of abducted activist Abubakar Idris Dadiyata, whose whereabouts remain unknown since his disappearance on August 1, 2019.

During a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday, Comrade Dambatta commended the administration’s efforts to address human rights violations but expressed dismay at the lack of tangible progress in investigating Dadiyata’s abduction. “We earnestly implore you, Mr. President, to treat this matter with the utmost urgency and gravity it deserves,” he emphasized. “Your intervention is crucial in ensuring Dadiyata’s safe release and alleviating the anguish of his family and loved ones. Furthermore, we urge your administration to take concrete measures to address the escalating cases of abductions and insecurity plaguing our nation, thereby ensuring the safety and well-being of all citizens.”

AYAF appealed to President Tinubu’s sense of justice and compassion, urging him to treat the matter with utmost expediency. The forum offered fervent prayers for the president’s success and well-being, seeking divine guidance and protection.

