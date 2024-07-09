Axxela records 8 million man-hours with no Lost Time Injury

Axxela Limited, sub-Saharan Africa’s leading gas and power portfolio company, has announced another impressive safety milestone. The company has now achieved 8 million man-hours with no lost time injury (LTI), surpassing the previous 7 million man-hours LTI milestone achieved in 2023.

The landmark achievement further affirms its strict adherence to best practices and safety standards across its assets management, operations, and people practices.

Commenting on this milestone achievement, Bolaji Osunsanya, the Chief Executive Officer of Axxela Limited, expressed his satisfaction with this recent achievement, “We are proud of this significant safety milestone, which underscores our deliberate focus on maintaining the highest standards in our environmental, health, safety, and quality management system. This accomplishment is a testament to the dedication and commitment of our entire team, who continuously strive to create a safe and secure working environment for everyone.”

Osunsanya continued, “Achieving 8 million LTI-free manhours is not just a statistical feat, but a reflection of our unwavering commitment to operational excellence and the well-being of our direct and indirect workforce. It reinforces our position as a leader in our industry and motivates us to aim even higher, ensuring that safety remains at the core of our operations. We make good to say it propels us forward with renewed vigor and confidence in our journey towards sustainable growth and excellence.”

John Okoro, Head of Environmental, Health, Safety, and Quality (EHSQ) in his remarks, “Maintaining a safe working environment is not merely a priority for us; it is a core part of our corporate culture that has been embedded into all our processes. This achievement also echoes the effectiveness of our safety protocols, training programmes, and effective oversight of our project management. We are not resting on our laurels but will remain dedicated to our cause to uphold stringent standards of safety performance and ensure that every service provider, partner, employee, and other stakeholders return home safely to their loved ones.”

Axxela remains ever-alert to reducing the risks within its operations. The company views the health and safety of employees, contractors, and the environment as a top priority as governed by its water-tight Environmental, Health, Safety, and Quality (EHSQ) management system. It continues to subscribe to national and global standards while embracing innovative strategies to help staff live safer and fuller lives at work and beyond.

Axxela Limited is the pioneer private sector developer of natural gas solutions and captive power development in Nigeria; a company co-owned by Helios Investment Partners LLP and Sojitz Corporation. Axxela is a designated natural gas shipper on the West African Gas Pipeline (WAGP), and a member of the West African Power Pool (WAPP), delivering natural gas to about 200 industrial and commercial customers via a vast network of natural gas infrastructure.

With over 360km in natural gas pipeline infrastructure built, Axxela provides unique energy solutions primarily through its subsidiaries: Gaslink Nigeria Limited, Gas Network Services Limited, Central Horizon Gas Company Limited, and Transit Gas Nigeria Limited.