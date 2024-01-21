Axxela joins United Nations Global Compact

Axxela Limited a foremost and pioneer private sector developer of natural gas distribution pipelines in Nigeria has joined the United Nations (UN) Global Compact initiative — a voluntary leadership platform for the development, implementation and disclosure of responsible business practices.

With this announcement, Axxela is proud to join thousands of other companies globally promoting sustainability, committed to socially responsible living, and creating a positive impact on the world.

The UN Global Compact is a call to companies everywhere to align their operations and strategies with ten universally accepted principles in the areas of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption, and to take action in support of UN goals and issues embodied in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Speaking at the signing of the letter of commitment, Axxela’s Chief Executive Officer, Bolaji Osunsanya said, “we are pleased to be joining the UN Global Compact; our participation signifies the continuation of ethical business practices that we are already used to as a company. We believe that accelerating positive change begins with a firm commitment to a more inclusive and sustainable global economy, and this partnership serves as a platform to help achieve this”.

He added that as a participant of the initiative, “Axxela is committing to the Ten Principles of UN Global Compact, and we will continue to ensure that the thematic areas remain a key part of our strategy in order to improve our sustainability story”.

In her remarks, Ayotola Jagun, Board Member, UN Global Impact Network Nigeria said that Axxela’s onboarding as a participant at this time is quite commendable based on the company’s countless contributions to sustainability. “It is our utmost delight to welcome Axxela on Board the UN Global Compact network. Axxela has history and strong alliance with the UN Global Compact, and with the company’s position as a foremost gas company in Nigeria, this move is pivotal for the region”.

Launched in 2000, the UN Global Compact is the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world, with more than 15,000 companies and 3,000 non-business signatories based in over 160 countries, and more than 70 Local Networks.

Axxela is a pioneering private sector-led developer of natural gas distribution pipelines; a company co-owned by Helios Investment Partners LLP and Sojitz Corporation. Axxela is a designated natural gas shipper on the West African Gas Pipeline (WAGP), and a member of the West African Power Pool (WAPP), delivering natural gas to about 200 industrial and commercial customers via a vast network of natural gas infrastructure.